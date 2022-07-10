Worlds Finalist Ingrid Wilm Makes Individual Debut On Day 3 of Edmonton Keyano

2022 EDMONTON KEYANO INTERNATIONAL

July 7-10, 2022

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Kinsmen Sport Centre

LCM (50m)

Representing Cascade Swim Club, 2022 World Championship 50m backstroke finalist Ingrid Wilm competed in her first individual events of the Edmonton Keyano International meet today. She handily won the women’s 100 back, touching in a time of 1:01.14 that’s less than two seconds shy of her personal best of 59.54, which she set just two weeks ago in Budapest.

Yesterday she led off Cascade’s medley relay in 27.83, not too far off of her 50m back best of 27.39, also set at last month’s World Championships. This evening she swam on Cascade’s mixed 200m free relay, splitting a 25.78 as the third leg; she officially owns a flat start best of 26.52. This morning she moved out of her comfort zone a bit, swimming the 50m breast in prelims; she finished 18th and didn’t swim finals in that event, but her time of 36.65 marked a new lifetime best, improving on her previous best of 37.32 from over seven years ago.

That aforementioned mixed 200 free relay not be the most commonplace event, but it turned into one of the most exciting races of the evening. UCSC led at the 150m mark, but Edmonton Keyano got a 25.57 from anchor leg from Christey Liang to touch just ahead of UCSC, 1:40.90 to 1:41.02. Cascade Swim Club was close the whole way as well, and finished closely behind the top two team with a time of 1:41.18.

Age group standout Maxine Clark remains undefeated this week, including relays, after tonight’s action. She led off UCSC’s winning mixed 14-15 200 free relay in 26.24, over four-tenths faster than the lifetime best of 26.66 she set in April. She had a dominant performance in the 400m free, as her winning time of 4:26.98 had her finishing over 18 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

UCSC’s Stephen Calkins didn’t compete today after winning the 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 free and 200 free relay over the last two days.

Other Winners: