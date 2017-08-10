World Record Holder Kromowidjojo Is All-In For Tokyo 2020

Already a multiple Olympic medalist, 26-year-old Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands could retire today with a successful, storied career behind her; one that includes golds in the 50m and 100m freestyle events at the 2012 Olympic Games in London alone.

However, ‘Kromo’ continues to get faster, as evidenced by her recent short course meters World Record in the 50m freestyle in Berlin. While competing at the World Cup stop in the German city, Kromo notched 22.93 to become the first woman ever to dip under the 23-second threshold in the event. This is after she already nabbed silver in the women’s 50m butterfly and freestyle races at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, the latter in the fastest time ever registered by a Dutch woman.

Kromo spoke to the press ahead of the two-day World Cup meet kicking off in Eindhoven tomorrow, where the multiple national record holder confirmed she is indeed all-in for Tokyo 2020.

“I thought it would be more difficult to keep going, physically, but I’m still standing,” said Kromowidjojo. “I said I would continue until the World Championships in Budapest, and after that I would decide whether to keep swimming, but I knew before Budapest that I would.”

“So I decided today, because there was a press conference, that I would tell everybody, and then the word is out. That way, nobody is talking about my last races coming up and putting pressure on me. I really love swimming, and love improving at it, getting better every day.”

Kromo says she still, ‘enjoys swimming’ and hopes to continue to swim ‘better than ever’. She is looking forward to her journey, stating, ‘the next 3 years will be fun.’