World Record Holder Kristof Milak Hits 1:56.71 200 Fly To Begin His 2023

2023 EGER CITY CUP (HUN)

Saturday, March 11th & Sunday, March 12th

Eger, Hungary

LCM (50m)

Results

World Record holder Kristof Milak of Hungary was in the water last weekend, taking on his first meet of 2023.

Competing at the Eger City Cup, the 23-year-old Olympic champion took on several events over just two days, topping the podium more than once to get his racing year underway.

Milak’s first event was the 400m free where he took the gold in a time of 3:54.11. That got him to the wall just under a second ahead of Gabor Zombori who snagged silver in 3:54.92 while Vietnamese swimmer Huy Hoang Nguyen rounded out the top 3 in 3:55.92.

The men’s 100m fly also saw Milak get it done for the top spot, with the ace producing a winning effort of 52.22 before he also claimed 200m free gold in a result of 1:49.81.

Milak’s schedule for day 2 included the 50m fly, in which he punched an outing of 23.70 to get to the wall over a second ahead of the pack. That result checks in just outside the list of top 15 performers in the event on the season.

Finally, Milak dominated his pet event of the 200m fly with a winning effort of 1:56.71. Spitting 56.33/1:00.38, Milak scored the victory by more than 3 seconds en route to sliding into slot #11 in the season’s world rankings.

29-year-old Boglarka Kapas was another multi-event winner over the course of the meet, with the Olympic medalist kicking off her campaign with gold in the 400m IM. Kapas notched a result of 4:43.37 to rank 15th in the world this season.

Kapas also topped the women’s 400m free podium, producing an outing of 4:09.99. That got the edge over countrywoman Ajna Kesely who put up a silver medal-worthy result of 4:10.75.

The women’s 200m fly also saw Kapas earn the top prize, with the 2019 world champion in the event delivering a time of 2:11.80 for her early-season start.

