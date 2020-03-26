World Junior Championships Medalist Jack Armstrong Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

2019 World Junior Championship team member Jack Armstrong has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Armstrong swam his freshman season at Auburn in 2019-2020, where he scored 1 point via a 24th-place finish at the 2020 SEC Championship meet.

In high school in Manvel, Texas, Armstrong was a 4-time Texas 5A (smaller schools) State Champion individually, winning the 50 and 100 free in both his junior and senior seasons. In 2018, he was also the Winter Juniors – West champion in both the 50 and 100 free.

As a freshman at Auburn, Armstrong shaved .08 seconds off his best time in the 50 free (19.79 to 19.71), but missed his lifetime best in the 100 free by half a second. He was 43.35 in high school in the 100 free and just 43.87 at the SEC Championships as a freshman. He also hit a best time in his 3rd event, the 100 fly, where he swam 48.36 at the SEC Championships, which cut 7-tenths of a seconds from his previous best time.

During his senior season of high school, Armstrong represented the United States at the 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary. There, he won a gold medal as a prelims-only swimmer on the American 400 free relay and a silver medal as a prelims-only swimmer on the American 400 medley relay.

Best Times

High School Best College Best 50 Yard Free 19.79 19.71 100 Yard Free 43.35 43.68 100 Yard Fly 49.06 48.36 50 Meter Free 23.03 N/A 100 Meter Free 50.05 N/A 100 Meter Fly 55.00 N/A

The Auburn men finished 8th out of 10 teams at the 2020 SEC Championship meet. While the Auburn women’s sprint group showed big sparks in year 2 under the administration of head coach Gary Taylor, sweeping the 200 and 400 free relays in SEC Meet Records in both, the men’s sprint relays were improved, but not at that same level. Including a legal-start 19.35 split from Armstrong, the 200 free relay was disqualified after touching the wall 4th, while the 400 free relay was tied for 5th.

Auburn’s top sprinter, Santiago Grassi, has exhausted his NCAA eligibility. Among the incoming freshman next season are sprinters Logan Tirheimer (20.25/44.46), Ty Wingfield (20.18/45.86), and Ryan Husband (20.77/44.64).

Armstrong hasn’t responded to a request for comment.