World Junior Champion Sanberk Oktar Joining USC This Spring Instead of Next Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Turkish world junior champion Sanberk Oktar will join the USC men’s swimming and diving program this upcoming spring instead of next fall as initially expected.

The Trojans announced Oktar’s early arrival on Wednesday, which marked the beginning of the signing period for all Division I and Division II sports outside of basketball and football.

The versatile 19-year-old enjoyed his international breakout at the European Junior Championships last summer, capturing a gold medal in the 200 IM (2:00.63). At the World Junior Championships a month later, Oktar claimed the 200 IM title in 1:59.89, taking down the Turkish national record along the way.

He no longer holds the Turkish record in the 200 IM — that was reclaimed by Berke Saka (1:58.20) — but Oktar set the national standard in the 400 IM with a 4:20.98 at the Turkish Winter Championships last December.

Best LCM Times (Converted to SCY)

200 IM – 1:59.89 (1:45.12)

400 IM – 4:20.98 (3:49.35)

200 free – 1:49.39 (1:35.66)

100 fly – 54.27 (47.63)

Oktar’s converted times would have scored in the C finals of the 200 IM, and 400 IM, 200 free, and 100 fly at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships. If he can adjust to short course quickly, USC should have enough firepower to improve upon its 5th-place finish from last season’s conference championships.

The Trojan men visited Arizona for a dual meet on Friday and fell, 155-145, but they have showed potential this fall with Polish newcomer Krzysztof Chmielewski posting the nation-leading time in the 1000 free (8:47.53) and his twin, Michal Chmielewski. The last time they finished in the top half of the Pac-12, they were also led by an influx of international talent (Santo Condorelli and Robert Glinta in 2018). Fellow Turkish standout Merve Tuncel was slated to join USC this fall, but she told SwimSwam that there was “a problem with admission” that derailed those plans.

Lea Maurer is entering her second year as head coach of the Trojans’ combined program. Oktar’s first Pac-12 Championships will be his last as USC will leave for the Big Ten next summer.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.