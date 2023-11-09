Eight Women Highlight Brazil’s 13-Member Roster For 2024 World Championships In Doha

For the first time ever, Brazil will send a squad to the World Championships primarily comprised of female swimmers.

A roster of 13 athletes has been announced by the Brazilian federation for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, with eight women and five men slated to compete at the uniquely-timed event this coming February.

Coming off of winning zero medals at the 2023 World Championships, Brazil will be sending their top performer from Fukuoka, Guilherme Costa, who was 4th in the men’s 400 free and 7th in the 800 free this past July.

However, Costa is only listed in the 200 free per the Brazilian release, so there’s a chance he won’t even be racing his best events in Doha.

Only seven of the 13 members have been named to the roster to race individually, with Matheus Gonche (100 fly) joining Costa as the only other male entrant.

On the women’s side, 2023 World Championship finalist Beatriz Dizotti will take on the 1500 free after placing 7th in the event in Fukuoka, while Gabrielle Roncatto, Gabrielle Assis, Viviane Jungblut and Maria Fernanda Costa will also race individually.

An additional six swimmers have been named to the roster for relay duty, though it’s possible they end up giving some individual entries to these swimmers giving the vacancies. Brazil required a World Aquatics ‘A’ cut to earn an individual entry.

Among the relay-only swimmers, Fernando Scheffer was a semi-finalist in the men’s 200 free at the 2023 Worlds, and was an Olympic medalist in the event in 2021. For the women, Stephanie Balduccini made the semis in the women’s 100 free in Fukuoka, finishing 13th overall.

WOMEN’S ROSTER (8)

MEN’S ROSTER (5)

Notable names missing from the roster include 2023 Worlds members Marcelo Chierighini, Gui Caribe, Leonardo de Deus, Joao Gomes Junior and Gui Caribe.