World Aquatics Masters Championship Dates Released

This year’s dates for the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Kyushu, Japan have been released. The competition will span three different cities, including Fukuoka, Kagoshima, and Kumamoto.

The meet will run from August 2-11, and will consist of diving and water polo in addition to pool, open-water, and artistic swimming disciplines. It is projected to host 10,000 participants.

The purpose of the split across multiple cities is aimed to promote “the wide dissemination of various effects and legacies, such as promoting swimming to all generations, promoting the interaction between participants and citizens, leading to the improvement of local power by holding the tournament, and economic ripple effects,” per World Aquatics.

The competition venues are as follows:

Discipline Venue Pool Swimming Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka Nishi Civic Pool Open Water Swimming Seaside Momochi Beach Park Artistic Swimming Kamoike Park Swimming Pool Diving Fukuoka Prefectural Pool Water Polo Aqua Dome Kumamoto

The competition schedule is as follows:

Discipline Dates Pool Swimming 8/5 – 8/11 Open Water Swimming 8/2 – 8/3 Artistic Swimming 8/5 – 8/11 Diving 8/2 – 8/7 Water Polo 8/5 – 8/11

The full competition schedule can be found here.

Registration for the meet is open for open water swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming are still open, however, due to a large number of applicants, registration for the pool swimming competition has been closed early. Registration for the other event will close on June 28th.

Amongst the swimmers attending, Olympic gold medalist Susie O’Neill will be making her international masters debut after breaking the 50-54 world record in the LCM 50 fly with a time of 28.95, her first race in 23 years.

During the 2019 edition of the master’s championship in Gwangju, Great Britain was the nation to beat with a total of 126 medals, 45 of them gold. The U.S. was in hot pursuit with 99 total medals, 40 of which were gold.