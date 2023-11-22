World Anti-Doping Agency Files Compliance Cases Against Russia, South Africa To CAS

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has filed a pair of compliance cases with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the national anti-doping organizations (NADO) of Russia and South Africa.

In September, WADA agreed to hold both NADOs as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code due to their respective national anti-doping legislation being in non-alignment with the Code.

South Africa’s sanctions are new, while Russia’s anti-doping organization has been non-compliant dating back to December 2020.

In October, both NADOs disputed WADA’s allegations of non-compliance, and WADA has subsequently filed an arbitration request with the CAS.

The consequences of the non-compliance holding include no hosting of major events and no use of the national flag at the Olympics, Paralympics, World Championships, or continental or regional Games.

WADA has also added the Bermuda National Anti-Doping Organization to its compliance watchlist, alleging that it was non-compliant with the Code due to non-compliance within its legislation.