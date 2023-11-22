World Anti-Doping Agency Files Compliance Cases Against Russia, South Africa To CAS

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has filed a pair of compliance cases with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the national anti-doping organizations (NADO) of Russia and South Africa.
In September, WADA agreed to hold both NADOs as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code due to their respective national anti-doping legislation being in non-alignment with the Code.
South Africa’s sanctions are new, while Russia’s anti-doping organization has been non-compliant dating back to December 2020.
In October, both NADOs disputed WADA’s allegations of non-compliance, and WADA has subsequently filed an arbitration request with the CAS.
The consequences of the non-compliance holding include no hosting of major events and no use of the national flag at the Olympics, Paralympics, World Championships, or continental or regional Games.
- You can find the full list of consequences and reinstatement conditions for South Africa here.
- You can find the full list of consequences and reinstatement conditions for Russia here.
WADA has also added the Bermuda National Anti-Doping Organization to its compliance watchlist, alleging that it was non-compliant with the Code due to non-compliance within its legislation.