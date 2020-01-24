Women’s Water Polo Week 2 Slate Features 5 Tournaments

#11 Pacific kicked off Week 2 of the collegiate women’s water polo season with a 13-12 win over Sonoma State on Wednesday.
Savannah Fitzgerald led the way for Pacific with four goals, logging a hat trick in the first period. Cassidy Mundt put in four goals for Sonoma State, while Jordan Williams and Morgan Jones added hat tricks for the Seawolves.
The Tigers led 9-4 at the half, but hung on despite being outscored 8-4 in the final 16 minutes. Down 11-5, Sonoma State began chipping away, starting with a Jones penalty (5:20, 3rd). The Seawolves were within two at 12-10 after a Mundt powerplay score with 2:56 remaining. Pacific scored the eventual game winner as Lucy Davis found the back of the net with 2:34 to go.
Week 2 continues on Saturday with tournament play in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Long Beach, California; Riverside, California; and Berkeley, California.
The Michigan Invitational and Cal Cup continue on Sunday.
Twenty-seven matches will pit two ranked teams against each other, including four Top 10 affairs.
- #5 UCLA at #7 Michigan on Saturday
- #3 UC Irvine at #6 Cal on Saturday
- #3 UC Irvine vs. #2 Stanford on Sunday
- #2 Stanford at #6 Cal (Exh.) on Sunday
Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 2 Schedule
|Jan. 22
|7 p.m.
|#11 Pacific def. Sonoma State 13-12
|Live Stats
|Jan. 25
|1 p.m.
|RV Santa Clara at Cal State Monterey Bay
|4 p.m.
|Ottawa (Ariz.) at #10 Arizona State
|Live Stats
|Watch
|4 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific at Cal State East Bay
|Live Stats
|Harvard One Day Tournament (Cambridge, Mass.)
|9 a.m.
|Villanova at #17 Harvard
|Watch
|11 a.m.
|Villanova at RV Brown
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Iona vs. RV Brown
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3:30 p.m.
|Iona at #17 Harvard
|Live Stats
|Watch
|Michigan Invitational (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|8 a.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara vs. #23 Indiana
|Live Stats
|9:15 a.m.
|Wagner at #7 Michigan
|Live Stats
|10:30 a.m.
|#11 Pacific vs. #5 UCLA
|Live Stats
|11:45 a.m.
|#24 Marist vs. #9 UC Santa Barbara
|Live Stats
|3:45 p.m.
|Wagner vs. #23 Indiana
|Live Stats
|5 p.m.
|#11 Pacific vs. #24 Marist
|Live Stats
|6:15 p.m.
|#5 UCLA at #7 Michigan
|Live Stats
|Long Beach Invite (Long Beach, Calif.)
|11:30 a.m.
|La Verne vs. #14 Long Beach State
|12:45 p.m.
|#19 Cal State Northridge vs. #24 Azusa Pacific
|Live Stats
|2 p.m.
|#20 San Diego State at #14 Long Beach State
|3:45 p.m.
|LaVarne vs. #19 Cal State Northridge
|Live Stats
|5 p.m.
|#24 Azusa Pacific at #14 Long Beach State
|6:15 p.m.
|#20 San Diego State vs. La Verne
|Lancer Joust (Riverside, Calif.)
|Noon
|#16 Loyola Marymount vs. RV Pomona-Pitzer
|Live Stats
|1:15 p.m.
|Concordia (Irvine) vs. #8 UC San Diego
|Live Stats
|2:30 p.m.
|#16 Loyola Marymount vs Chapman
|Live Stats
|3:45 p.m.
|#1 USC at RV Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Watch
|5 p.m.
|#8 UC San Diego vs. RV Pomona-Pitzer
|Live Stats
|6:15 p.m.
|#1 USC at Concordia (Irvine)
|Live Stats
|7:30 p.m.
|Chapman at RV Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Watch
|Cal Cup (Berkeley, Calif.)
|11 a.m.
|#3 UC Irvine at #6 Cal
|Live Stats
|11 a.m.
|#18 San Jose State vs. #13 Fresno State
|4 p.m.
|#12 UC Davis vs. #2 Stanford
|Live Stats
|5:15 p.m.
|#3 UC Irvine vs. #18 San Jose State
|Live Stats
|7 p.m.
|#2 Stanford at #13 Fresno State
|Live Stats
|8:15 p.m.
|#12 UC Davis vs. #6 Cal
|Live Stats
|Jan. 26.
|Michigan Invitational (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
|8 a.m.
|Wagner vs. #9 UC Santa Barbara
|Live Stats
|9:15 a.m.
|#11 Pacific at #7 Michigan
|Live Stats
|10:30 a.m.
|#5 UCLA vs. #24 Marist
|Live Stats
|12:30 p.m.
|#23 Indiana vs. #11 Pacific
|Live Stats
|1:45 p.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara at #7 Michigan
|Live Stats
|3 p.m.
|Wagner vs. #5 UCLA
|Live Stats
|4:15 p.m.
|#23 Indiana vs. #24 Marist
|Live Stats
|Cal Cup (Berkeley, Calif.)
|11:30 a.m.
|#3 UC Irvine vs. #2 Stanford
|Live Stats
|12:45 p.m.
|#12 UC Davis vs. #13 Fresno State
|Live Stats
|2 p.m.
|#18 San Jose State at #6 Cal (Exh.)
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|#3 UC Irvine vs. #13 Fresno State
|Live Stats
|5:15 p.m.
|#12 UC Davis vs. #18 San Jose State
|Live Stats
|6:30 p.m.
|#2 Stanford at #6 Cal (Exh.)
