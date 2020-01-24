Women’s Water Polo Week 2 Slate Features 5 Tournaments

#11 Pacific kicked off Week 2 of the collegiate women’s water polo season with a 13-12 win over Sonoma State on Wednesday.

Savannah Fitzgerald led the way for Pacific with four goals, logging a hat trick in the first period. Cassidy Mundt put in four goals for Sonoma State, while Jordan Williams and Morgan Jones added hat tricks for the Seawolves.

The Tigers led 9-4 at the half, but hung on despite being outscored 8-4 in the final 16 minutes. Down 11-5, Sonoma State began chipping away, starting with a Jones penalty (5:20, 3rd). The Seawolves were within two at 12-10 after a Mundt powerplay score with 2:56 remaining. Pacific scored the eventual game winner as Lucy Davis found the back of the net with 2:34 to go.

Week 2 continues on Saturday with tournament play in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Long Beach, California; Riverside, California; and Berkeley, California.

The Michigan Invitational and Cal Cup continue on Sunday.

Twenty-seven matches will pit two ranked teams against each other, including four Top 10 affairs.

#5 UCLA at #7 Michigan on Saturday

#3 UC Irvine at #6 Cal on Saturday

#3 UC Irvine vs. #2 Stanford on Sunday

#2 Stanford at #6 Cal (Exh.) on Sunday

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 2 Schedule