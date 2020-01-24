Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Women’s Water Polo Week 2 Slate Features 5 Tournaments

#11 Pacific kicked off Week 2 of the collegiate women’s water polo season with a 13-12 win over Sonoma State on Wednesday.

Savannah Fitzgerald led the way for Pacific with four goals, logging a hat trick in the first period. Cassidy Mundt put in four goals for Sonoma State, while Jordan Williams and Morgan Jones added hat tricks for the Seawolves.

The Tigers led 9-4 at the half, but hung on despite being outscored 8-4 in the final 16 minutes. Down 11-5, Sonoma State began chipping away, starting with a Jones penalty (5:20, 3rd). The Seawolves were within two at 12-10 after a Mundt powerplay score with 2:56 remaining. Pacific scored the eventual game winner as Lucy Davis found the back of the net with 2:34 to go.

Week 2 continues on Saturday with tournament play in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Long Beach, California; Riverside, California; and Berkeley, California.

The Michigan Invitational and Cal Cup continue on Sunday.

Twenty-seven matches will pit two ranked teams against each other, including four Top 10 affairs.

  • #5 UCLA at #7 Michigan on Saturday
  • #3 UC Irvine at #6 Cal on Saturday
  • #3 UC Irvine vs. #2 Stanford on Sunday
  • #2 Stanford at #6 Cal (Exh.) on Sunday

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 2 Schedule

Jan. 22
7 p.m. #11 Pacific def. Sonoma State 13-12 Live Stats
Jan. 25
1 p.m. RV Santa Clara at Cal State Monterey Bay
4 p.m. Ottawa (Ariz.) at #10 Arizona State Live Stats Watch
4 p.m. Fresno Pacific at Cal State East Bay Live Stats
Harvard One Day Tournament (Cambridge, Mass.)
9 a.m. Villanova at #17 Harvard Watch
11 a.m. Villanova at RV Brown Watch
2 p.m. Iona vs. RV Brown Live Stats Watch
3:30 p.m. Iona at #17 Harvard Live Stats Watch
Michigan Invitational (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
8 a.m. #9 UC Santa Barbara vs. #23 Indiana Live Stats
9:15 a.m. Wagner at #7 Michigan Live Stats
10:30 a.m. #11 Pacific vs. #5 UCLA Live Stats
11:45 a.m. #24 Marist vs. #9 UC Santa Barbara Live Stats
3:45 p.m. Wagner vs. #23 Indiana Live Stats
5 p.m. #11 Pacific vs. #24 Marist Live Stats
6:15 p.m. #5 UCLA at #7 Michigan Live Stats
Long Beach Invite (Long Beach, Calif.)
11:30 a.m. La Verne vs. #14 Long Beach State
12:45 p.m. #19 Cal State Northridge vs. #24 Azusa Pacific Live Stats
2 p.m. #20 San Diego State at #14 Long Beach State
3:45 p.m. LaVarne vs. #19 Cal State Northridge Live Stats
5 p.m. #24 Azusa Pacific at #14 Long Beach State
6:15 p.m. #20 San Diego State vs. La Verne
Lancer Joust (Riverside, Calif.)
Noon #16 Loyola Marymount vs. RV Pomona-Pitzer Live Stats
1:15 p.m. Concordia (Irvine) vs. #8 UC San Diego Live Stats
2:30 p.m. #16 Loyola Marymount vs Chapman Live Stats
3:45 p.m. #1 USC at RV Cal Baptist Live Stats Watch
5 p.m. #8 UC San Diego vs. RV Pomona-Pitzer Live Stats
6:15 p.m. #1 USC at Concordia (Irvine) Live Stats
7:30 p.m. Chapman at RV Cal Baptist Live Stats Watch
Cal Cup (Berkeley, Calif.)
11 a.m. #3 UC Irvine at #6 Cal Live Stats
11 a.m. #18 San Jose State vs. #13 Fresno State
4 p.m. #12 UC Davis vs. #2 Stanford Live Stats
5:15 p.m. #3 UC Irvine vs. #18 San Jose State Live Stats
7 p.m. #2 Stanford at #13 Fresno State Live Stats
8:15 p.m. #12 UC Davis vs. #6 Cal Live Stats
Jan. 26.
Michigan Invitational (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
8 a.m. Wagner vs. #9 UC Santa Barbara Live Stats
9:15 a.m. #11 Pacific at #7 Michigan Live Stats
10:30 a.m. #5 UCLA vs. #24 Marist Live Stats
12:30 p.m. #23 Indiana vs. #11 Pacific Live Stats
1:45 p.m. #9 UC Santa Barbara at #7 Michigan Live Stats
3 p.m. Wagner vs. #5 UCLA Live Stats
4:15 p.m. #23 Indiana vs. #24 Marist Live Stats
Cal Cup (Berkeley, Calif.)
11:30 a.m. #3 UC Irvine vs. #2 Stanford Live Stats
12:45 p.m. #12 UC Davis vs. #13 Fresno State Live Stats
2 p.m. #18 San Jose State at #6 Cal (Exh.) Live Stats
4 p.m. #3 UC Irvine vs. #13 Fresno State Live Stats
5:15 p.m. #12 UC Davis vs. #18 San Jose State Live Stats
6:30 p.m. #2 Stanford at #6 Cal (Exh.)

