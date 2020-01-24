Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Ke Results, Karnataka Medal Tally Me Top Par

KHELO INDIA YOUTH GAMES 2020 – SWIMMING
Khelo India Scheme Ministry Of Youth Affairs And Sports(MYAS) Dwara Launch Ki Gyi Hai Taki Sports Ko Promote Kiya Ja Ske. Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Me Swimming Ke Events 17th Jan Se SSC, Guwahati Ke Aquatic Centers Me 22 Jan 2020 Tak Ayojit Hue.
Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Swimming – Day 1 Results
Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Swimming – Day 2 Results
Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Swimming – Day 3 Results
Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Swimming – Day 4 Results
Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Swimming – Day 5 Results
Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Swimming – Day 6 Results
Khelo India Ke Overall Medal Tally Par Karanataka Team Ne Apne First Place Ko Barkarar Rakha, Team Karnataka Ne 22 Gold, 17 Silver And 7 Bronze Ke Sath Total 46 Medals Apne Name Kiye, Whi 2nd And 3rd Place Maharastra And West Bengal Ne 47 And 23 Medals Ke Sath Secure Kiye.
