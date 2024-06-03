With Olympic Spots On the Line at Sette Colli, Thomas Ceccon Hoping to Swim 200 Back in Paris

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA
- May 29-30, 2024
- Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET
- Barcelona, Spain
- LCM (50m)
- Olympic Qualifying Event
At the Barcelona stop of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour, Thomas Ceccon got some solid racing in, including competing in the 50 breast (27.69 prelims) and placing 4th in the 100 free (48.84).
When asked about his Olympic lineup, the world record holder said he is planning (and has been training) to swim the 200 back in addition to the 100 back in Paris. His nomination in the 200 back will be dependent on the results for the event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome which serves as Italy’s last Olympic qualifying opportunity.
His best 200 IM time that I can see is 1.59.8 – surely he would have a massive drop if he targeted that event.
Bro can swim breaststroke too?? He has no weak stroke💀
He is the most versatile swimmer in the world actually