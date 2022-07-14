Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Zarek Wilson (2023) Verbally Commits to Alabama

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zarek Wilson, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago and trains year-round with TS Aquatics in Tamarac, Florida, has committed to the University of Alabama for fall 2023. He wrote on social media:

“I am humbled, but excited, to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Alabama (2023),where the next chapter of my academic and swimming career will be written. I look forward to joining forces with my future @alabamaswimdive teammates and coaches (@margo.geer, @uacoachquevedo, @romantwillets, @reedfujan 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 ) as we strive to achieve our goals. This journey would not have been possible without God, and the unwavering support of my family and friends. Also, massive thanks to Coach Andre Bailey and the @tsaquatics staff, teammates and fam. Much gratitude to my former coach, Edmund Pouchet @bdsc_tt for his mentoring, passion and belief in me.”

Wilson attends Florida Virtual School and represents J.P. Taravella High School in FHSAA competition. He was a bronze medalist in the 100 free (44.57) at the 2021 Florida Class 4A Swimming and Diving State Championships. He also won the consolation final in the 200 free (1:39.08) and led off the third-place 200 free relay (20.61) as well as the seventh-place 400 free relay (46.06). He earned lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free in those events.

Last summer, he picked up long course PBs in the 100 free (52.15), 50 back (27.79), 50 fly (25.80), and 100 fly (57.14) at the Bahamas National Championships before going on to compete at Huntsville Futures and lowering his times in the 100 free (51.51) and 100 fly (56.30). He also scored a PB in the 50 free (23.78) in Huntsville, where he placed 17th in the 50 free and 14th in the 100 fly.

Most recently, Wilson represented TTO at the 2022 CARIFTA Games in Barbados, sweeping the sprint butterfly events (with PBs of 25.40 in the 50 and 56.11 in the 100). He was also an integral part of the gold medal-winning relays in the boys 15-17 4×50 free (with a Championship Record of 1:34.68), 4×100 free, and 4×200 free and the silver-medal team in the 4×100 medley.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.61

100 free – 44.57

200 free – 1:39.08

50 back – 23.50

100 back – 50.81

50 fly – 22.41

100 fly – 49.21

Other public commitments to the Crimson Tide’s class of 2027 include Ben Kutufaris, Connor Carlile, and Tommy Hagar.

