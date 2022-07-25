Winter Juniors Qualifier Victoria Valko ‘23 Sends Verbal to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Victoria Valko, a 2022 Winter Juniors qualifier from Virginia, has given her verbal commitment to swim for Florida State University. Valko is a member of the class of 2023, and will arrive in Tallahassee in time for the 2023-2024 season.

I am so excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Florida State University! I want to thank my coaches, friends, and family for their support over the years. GO NOLES!!#fearthespear

Valko currently resides in McLean, Virginia, where she trains and competes with Langley High School and Machine Aquatics. She has competed in prestigious events such as the Virginia High School (VHSL) State Championships, NCSA Championships, and Futures Championships. Valko’s best 100 freestyle time of 50.43 seconds is a 2022 Winter Juniors qualifying time. She holds the futures qualifying times in th3 50 free, 200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 23.57

100 free- 50.43

200 free- 1:51.57

100 back- 57.61

100 fly- 56.20

At the 2022 VHSL 6A (largest schools) State Championships, Valko competed in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles. She qualified for finals in both events. In prelims of the 50 free, she tied her best time of 23.57, which was set only 2 weeks prior. Then in finals, she added nearly 4 tenths of a second, finishing 7th overall. In the 100 free, she finished 2nd in both prelims and finals, racing to a new personal best of 50.60. Then, just one month later, she lowered that mark again, posting a 50.43 at the NCSA Spring Championships.

Valko’s NCSA schedule was quite full, including the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 50 fly, 100 fly, as well as relays for Machine Aquatics. Her highest overall finish was 19th, which came in the 100 freestyle. She also set a new personal best in the 50 fly, going 25.51 in prelims and qualifying for finals.

Florida State University, located in Tallahassee, competes in the Atlantic Coast Championships (ACC). In 2022, the Seminole Women finished 8th out of 12 teams. At the ACC Championships, the top 24 qualifiers in prelims will advance to one of three finals.

With Valko’s current best times, she would have placed 34th in the 100 free at last year’s championships. FSU sent three girls to finals, two in the B-final and one in the C-final. In the 50 free, she would’ve been 56th. The ACC is a very competitive conference, with often only tenths or hundredths of seconds separating a dozen or more places.

Valko still has a whole year of high school ahead of her. If she continues to improve as she has been lately, she could become a real contender to make finals at her first ACC’s.

In addition to Valko, there are already several members of the class of 2023 who have sent their verbal to FSU, including native Floridians Ann Wohlgemuth, Gabrielle Goodwin, Cadence Fort, and Sarah Cathcart.

