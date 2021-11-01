Winter Juniors Qualifier Maguire Sheppard Verbals To Miami (Ohio)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maguire Sheppard of Plano, Texas has committed to Miami University of Ohio for the fall of 2022.

“Through these troublesome and uncertain times, I was highly unsure where I wanted to go to school at first. Although other schools reached out to me, Miami University was the one that showed the most promise. From the first conversation I had with the head coach, I was assured that the program believed in my abilities to be a successful collegiate swimmer. I am impressed with their outstanding academics and their beautiful campus. I am grateful for having the opportunity to swim with the 2021 MAC champions. Go RedHawks!”

Sheppard trains year-round with the City of Plano Swimmers (COPS) in his hometown. In July, Sheppard traveled to West Fargo for the USA Swimming Futures Championships. At Futures, Shepphard was a two-time finalist, placing 5th in the 200 free (1:54.63) and 6th in the 200 fly (2:06.17). His time in the 200 freestyle qualified him for the 2021 Winter Juniors, which his first junior national cut.

During his high school season, Sheppard competes for Plano East Senior High School. He’s a two-time state qualifier and placed 16th overall as a freshman in the 100-yard freestyle.

His best times (SCY) include:

50 free – 21.40

100 free – 46.23

200 free – 1:41.27

200 back – 1:52.16

100 fly – 50.46

Miami (OH) is an NCAA Division I Mid-Major program that competes out of the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Miami dominated the 2021 Men’s MAC Championships, winning the meet by almost 250 points over Missouri State.

Based on last year’s results, Sheppard would’ve qualified for the B-Final in the 100 fly. At the 2021 MAC Championships, Miami went 1-2-3 in the 100 fly, with Ryan Sego leading the field in 47.92. Sheppard will overlap with Sego and Nic Wamsley, who tied for 2nd (48.20), but will join Owen Blazer, Adrian Dulay, and Fitz Miller, who all scored in the A-Final with sub-50 times.

Sheppard will join Aaron Black, Kevin Donaldson, Ben Eichberg, and Evan Kindseth as members of the incoming class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.