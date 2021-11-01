The Swimmers With The Most Medals At The 2021 FINA World Cup

The 2021 FINA World Cup has come to an end. After four meets, Australian Emma McKeon was the top scoring woman and South African Matthew Sates led the men.

But it would be also interesting to take a look at the athletes’ medal count. Instagram’s Swimming Stats page has published the list of the male and female swimmers with the most medals at the 2021 FINA World Cup.

On the men’s side, the most decorated swimmer is Sates. He won 18 medals, and is also the swimmer with the most gold medals, 13. He won medals in five different events (200/400 free, 100/200/400 IM) and set two world junior world records (200 free and 200 IM). Sates was also the only swimmer to win five gold medals in a single meet, a feat he accomplished in Budapest.

American Tom Shields is the only other male swimmer with a double-digit gold medal count at 10. And he achieved something that Sates didn’t: winning the same event, the 100 fly, in all four meets.

Only two other male swimmers managed to win the same event in every meet: Kyle Chalmers (100 free, including a new world record in Kazan) and Arno Kamminga (100 breast).

On the women’s side, Emma McKeon was the top scorer, but she was neither the top medalist nor the top gold medalist. No female swimmer won as many medals as Switzerland’s Maria Ugolkova. She won 16 medals, 8 of them gold, across the butterfly and individual medley events, including four wins in the 200 IM and five medals in Budapest and Doha.

In terms of gold medals, the most decorated swimmer is Dutchwoman Kira Toussaint. She won 11 medals, all of them gold. She almost won every backstroke events in the series. Her only defeat was in the 100 backstroke in Berlin, where she finished 4th.

Besides Toussaint in the 50 and 200 backstroke and Ugolkova in the 200 IM, the other female swimmers who won the same event in all four meets were Australians Emma McKeon (100 free, including a World Cup record in Doha) and Madison Wilson (200 free).