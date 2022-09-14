Winter Juniors Qualifier Kayla Gregory Sends Verbal to UC-Davis (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winter Juniors qualifier Kayla Gregory has announced her verbal commitment to University of California-Davis. Gregory will arrive on campus for the 2023-2024 season.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at UC Davis!! Thank you to my family, teammates, coaches, and friends for supporting me through this journey. GO AGGIES💙💛”

Gregory currently trains and competes with Crow Canyon Country Club and San Ramon Valley High School out of Danville, California. She specializes in breaststroke, owning Winter Juniors qualifying times in the 100 and 200 breast.

Best Times – SCY:

50 breast – 29.76

100 breast – 1:03.06

200 breast – 2:16.59

Gregory recently competed at the Roseville Sectionals this summer, where she dropped almost 5 seconds in the 200 breast for a 2:39.05, good for a 4th place finish. She also set a lifetime best in the 200 IM, dropping almost 4 seconds to go a 2:30.68

At the 2022 CIF State Championships, Gregory competed for San Ramon Valley in both the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, and individually in the 100 breast. She split a 25.35 fly leg on the medley, and led off the free relay in a 24.31. She was right at her best time in the 100 breast, clocking in at 1:03.69.

The University of California-Davis is a Division I mid-major program that is a member of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF). At the 2022 MPSF Championships, the Aggies finished 5th out of 9 teams.

Gregory will likely make an immediate impact at the conference level for UC-Davis. Her best 200 breast time would have been the fastest for the Aggies last season, and would have finished 4th at MPSFs. Her best 100 breast time would have been the second fastest on the team last year behind Dani Fasan, and would have put her safely in the top 8 at last year’s conference meet. Fasan also held the 400 medley relay breaststroke spot, splitting a 1:02.96. Fasan will be graduated by the time Gregory arrives on campus, meaning Gregory may come in as Davis’ top breastroker.

Gregory joins fellow Californian Elsie Luisetti and Colorado native Paige Dailey in the Aggie’s class of 2027.

