Daily Swim Coach Workout #770

Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
WUTS
200 Free Build
200 IM Kick
4 x :15 Wall Kick / FT / 50 Free Sprint
3 x [R1 No Gear / R2 Paddles / R3 Fins]
7 x 100 FR @ 1:40 [Seniors 1:30 / 10U 1:50]
[1 – 4 Descend]
[5 JMI]
[6 ALL OUT]
[7 JMI]
12 x 25 FR ALL OUT @ :40
12 x 25 BK ALL OUT @ :45
200 Back Ascend
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Quick Little FR Aerobic Workout
Andrew Murrey
Head Coach, Mooresville Area Swim Team (MAST)
