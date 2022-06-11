Winter Juniors Qualifier Ian Steffen Commits to Minnesota (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ian Steffen, who just finished his junior year at Linn-Mar High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has committed to the University of Minnesota. Steffen does his club swimming for Linn-Mar Swim Team where is primarily a backstroker and freestyler.

Steffen told SwimSwam, “I chose to go to Minnesota for the amazing opportunities that school has to offer in both my academics and athletics fields. I also chose Minnesota for the opportunity to improve myself in both of those fields and Minnesota is the place to do so.”

At the IHSAA State Championships in February, Steffen finished in the A final in both the 100 free and 100 back. In the 100 free, he finished 6th with a new lifetime best of 45.39, while he finished 3rd in the 100 back with a 50.17, helping lead Linn-Mar to a fourth place team finish.

On the club side, Steffen is a USA Swimming Juniors qualifier in the 100 free and 100 back and has qualified for Futures in the 50 free, 200 back and 100 fly.

Steffen’s top times include:

50 free: 20.93

100 free: 45.39

100 back: 49.79

200 back: 1:49.58

100 fly: 50.14

Steffen will have some improvements to make before he is ready to make an immediate impact for the Gophers. To qualify for the C final at the 2022 Big 10 Championships, it took a 20.01 in the 50 free, 44.02 in the 100 free, 48.34 in the 100 back and 1:48.60 in the 200 back.

Steffen joins distance freestyler Grant Wodny and backstroker Smith Connor in Minnesota’s class of 2027.

