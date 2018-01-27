Will Thomas Sets Pool Record While Penn Hosts West Chester

Penn vs West Chester

Friday, January 26th

Sheerr Pool, Philadelphia, PA

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Penn – 169

West Chester – 122

Men

Penn – 175

West Chester – 113

Penn swept West Chester in the Quakers’ last competition before the Ivy League Championships in a few weeks.

Will Thomas (Penn) went a season and lifetime best by 13 seconds to win the 1000 free and break the Sheerr pool record. Thomas’ time of 9:09.86 was the same pace as his lifetime best 1650 from the Tennessee Invite back in November, where he went 15:06.52. Thomas was ranked 7th in the Ivy League previously, and with this time drop, is now ranked 4th in the conference.

Georgia Wright (West Chester) outpaced her competition from Penn in the women’s 500 and 1000 free. In the 500, Wright went 5:02.38 to beat Mary Whiting (Penn), who went 5:03.62. Wright’s season best of 4:52.59 is currently ranked 5th for Division 2. Wright went 10:13.37 to best Penn’s Carolyn Yang, who went 10:15.84. Wright’s season best of 10:05.02 is ranked 3rd in the Division 2 rankings.

Mary Whiting outsplit the rest of the field in every 50 of the 200 free, touching the wall in an overall time of 1:52.87, which was 2.17 seconds ahead of teammate Quinn Scannell (1:55.04). Whiting’s splits were 26.56/28.78/28.69/28.84.

Sean Lee (Penn) went a season best in the 50 free to win the event, posting a 20.73. He just out-touched his teammate, Nathaniel Cunnan, who went 20.81. Cunnan is tied for 15th in the Ivy League with his season best of 20.45.

Event Winners

WOMEN

200 medley relay: Penn (Scannell, Sun, Yang, Phan) – 1:45.55

1000 free: Georgia Wright (West Chester) – 10:13.37

200 free: Mary Whiting (Penn) – 1:52.87

100 back: Wendy Yang (Penn) – 56.77

100 breast: Linda Zhang (Penn) – 1:04.44

200 fly: Andie Myers (Penn) – 2:06.38

50 free: Kimberly Phan (Penn) – 23.90

100 free: Sydney Wareham (West Chester) – 53.45

200 back: Vicky Wong (Penn) – 2:07.25

200 breast: Serena Xue (Penn) – 2:20.46

500 free: Georgia Wright (West Chester) – 5:02.38

100 fly: Kimberly Phan (Penn) – 56.74

200 IM: Julia McCarthy (West Chester) – 2:11.10

200 free relay: West Chester (Wareham, Keithly, Lantz, Haney) – 1:37.41

1 meter diving: Juliette Pozzuoli (Penn) – 260.39

3 meter diving: Madison Perry (Penn) – 274.05

MEN

200 medley relay: Penn (Andrew, McHugh, Eruchalu, Dillinger) – 1:32.71

1000 free: Will Thomas (Penn) – 9:09.86 (Pool Record)

200 free: Luke Snyder (Penn) – 1:41.08

100 back: CJ Schaffer (Penn) – 51.67

100 breast: Shota Nokano (West Chester) – 58.13

200 fly: Hunter Brakovec (Penn) – 1:52.12

50 free: Sean Lee (Penn) – 20.73

100 free: Nathaniel Cunnan (Penn) – 47.04

200 back: John McCaghren (Penn) – 1:54.29

200 breast: Shota Nokano (West Chester) – 2:07.50

500 free: Paul Zou (Penn) – 4:44.99

100 fly: Ikenna Eruchalu (Penn) – 50.64

200 IM: Thomas McCormick (West Chester) – 1:58.50

200 free relay: West Chester (Bell, Mackevicius, Sherkness, Doss) – 1:26.29

1 meter diving: Andrew Bologna (Penn) – 296.92

3 meter diving: Quinn Mitchell (West Chester) – 224.54

Press Release – Penn:

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s swim team completed its dual-meet season on Friday night with a 175-113 win over West Chester at Sheerr Pool.

The Quakers went 1-2-3 in five events on Friday — including the 1,000 freestyle, where freshman Will Thomas set a Sheerr Pool record in 9:09.86 — and took the top two spots in three other events in rolling to the victory.

Penn opened the day with a win in the 200 medley relay, as Mark Andrew , Ikenna Eruchalu , Colin McHugh and Thomas Dillinger clocked 1:32.71. The Red and Blue then went 1-2-3 in the 1,000 free — Thomas leading the way with Taylor Uselis second and Matt Haigh third — and then went 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle as Luke Snyder won in 1:41.08 and was followed by David Hua and Jackson O’Dowd .

The Quakers also went 1-2-3 in the 200 butterfly, as Hunter Brakovec won in 1:52.12 and was followed by John McCaghren and Paul Zou ; the 50 freestyle, won by Sean Lee in 20.73 seconds with Nathaniel Cunnan in second and Jack Scott in third; and the 100 butterfly, as Eruchalu was first in 50.64 seconds while Scott took second and Alec Hsing was third.

Penn went first and second in the 100 backstroke ( CJ Schaffer first in 51.67 seconds, Andrew second), the 100 freestyle (Cunnan first in 47.04 seconds, Noah Pereles second), and the 500 freestyle (Zou first in 4:44.99, Brakovec second). In addition, McCaghren was champion in the 200 backstroke in 1:54.19.

In the diving events on Friday, Andrew Bologna won the 1-meter with 296.92 points while John-Michael Diveris was second with 276.75.

The men now look forward to the Ivy League Championships, which will take place February 18-21 at Princeton’s DeNunzio Pool.

Press Release – Penn Women:

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania women’s swimming & diving team defeated West Chester on Friday at Sheerr Pool, 169-122, in its final dual meet of the season.

The Quakers set a Sheerr Pool record in the 200 free relay, as the team of senior Kim Phan , sophomore Wendy Yang , and freshmen Victoria Wong and Quinn Scannell clocked 1:35.02. Penn also swept Friday’s diving events, won eight individual swimming events (including four 1-2 finishes and one 1-2-3 sweep), and took the opening 200 medley relay (Scannell, Yang, Phan, Kristen Sun ) en route to the victory.

Phan also was a two-time individual winner on Friday, taking first in the 50 freestyle (23.90 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (56.74 seconds), with Libby Jardeleza taking second in the 100 fly. Yang took first in the 100 backstroke, in 56.77 seconds, while Wong took second, and Wong also was champion in the 200 backstroke in 2:07.25.

Anderson Myers led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 butterfly, clocking 2:06.38, while Ryan Alexander and Carter Orth were second and third. Mary Whiting (1:52.87) and Scannell were 1-2 in the 200 freestyle, while Linda Zhang (1:04.44) and Kristen Sun took first and second in the 100 breaststroke. Serena Xue won the 200 breaststroke in 2:20.46.

In Friday’s diving events, Madison Perry won the 3-meter with 274.05 points, while Juliette Pozzuoli won the 1-meter with 260.39 points.

The women now look toward the Ivy League Championships, which will take place February 14-17 at Harvard’s Blodgett Pool.

Press Release – West Chester Men:

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Senior Shota Nakano (Hummelstown, Pa./Hershey was a double winner, and diver Quinn Mitchell (Towamencin, Pa./North Penn) won the 3-meter competition, but host University of Pennsylvania proved to be too strong in a 175-113 victory over visiting West Chester in a non-conference swimming & diving meet at Sheerr Pool Friday night.

West Chester (8-4) concluded its dual meet schedule for the 2017-18 campaign with a strong showing in its final tune-up for the 2017-18 PSAC Swimming Championships next month.

Nakano won both the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 breast in times of 58.13 seconds and 2:07.50, respectively. Mitchell scored 224.54 off the 3-meter board to take that competition.

Senior Thomas McCormick (West Chester, Pa./Henderson) won the 200-yard breaststroke in a time of 1 minute, 58.50 seconds and placed fourth in the 200 breast in a time of 2:10.10. West Chester swimmers took three of the top four spots in the 200 breast. Freshman Jarod Anderson (Newville, Pa./Big Spring) was third in 2:09.04.

Sr., Austin Doss (Hershey, Pa./Hershey) was second to McCormick in the 200 individual medley while So., Ben Francis (Mechanicsburg, Pa./Cumberland Valley) was third.

Press Release – West Chester Women:

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Sophomore Georgia Wright (Doncaster, UK) was a double winner, and diver Nadia Mulder (Hummelstown, Pa./Hershey) placed second off both boards, but host University of Pennsylvania scored a 169-122 victory over visiting West Chester in a non-conference swimming & diving meet at Sheerr Pool Friday night.

West Chester (10-2) concluded its dual meet schedule for the 2017-18 campaign with a strong showing despite the loss to its Division I opponent.

Wright won both the 500-yard and 1000 freestyle to boost the Golden Rams’ efforts Friday. She touched the wall in 5 minutes, 2.38 seconds in the 500 free and 10:13.37 in the 1000 free. Freshman Jenna Fox (Holland, Pa./Council Rock South) was third in 5:17.96).

A pair of local products helped the Golden Rams’ 200 medley relay finish first Friday night. Meghan Keithly (Downingtown, Pa./Downingtown West) and Katelyn Chick (West Chester, Pa./Villa Maria Academy) were part of that foursome with Lizzy Miller (Levittown, Pa./Neshaminy) and Mikayla Lantz (Reading, Pa./Reading).