Illini Tie Pool Record While Sweeping Quad Duals

Illinois Quad Duals
- Friday, January 26th
- ARC Pool, Champaign, IL
- Short course yards
- Results – Team Scores
Team Scores
Men
- Olivet Nazarene University – 156.00, Lincoln College – 55.00
- Olivet Nazarene University – 120.00, Eastern Illinois University – 81.00
- Eastern Illinois University – 148.00, Lincoln College – 63.00
Women
- University of Illinois – 166.00, Youngstown State University – 75.00
- Youngstown State University – 162.00, Olivet Nazarene University – 77.00
- University of Illinois – 185.00, Olivet Nazarene University – 54.00
- Youngstown State University – 195.00, Lincoln College – 37.00
- University of Illinois – 194.00, Lincoln College – 36.00
- Olivet Nazarene University – 177.00, Lincoln College – 55.00
- Youngstown State University – 191.00, Eastern Illinois University – 36.00
- University of Illinois – 192.00, Eastern Illinois University – 30.00
- Olivet Nazarene University – 170.00, Eastern Illinois University – 53.00
- Eastern Illinois University – 135.00, Lincoln College – 73.00
Illinois swept Eastern Illinois, Olivet Nzarene, Youngstown State, and Lincoln College in the first of two meets this weekend hosted by the Illini. The Illini nearly swept the women’s events, dropping only the 1000 free to Aida Jurinovics (Youngstown State).
Jurinovics took the 1000 by 2 seconds over Emily Martin of Illinois, touching the wall in 10:33.20 to Martin’s 10:35.52. That was Jurinovics first 1000 of the season, and she is now ranked 6th in the Horizon League this season.
The Illini tied the University of Illinois ARC pool record in the 200 free relay, finishing ahead of 2nd place (the Illinois ‘B’ relay) by 6 seconds. The Illini team of Kristin Anderson (24.09, Emma Curtis (23.54), Megan Vuong (24.03), and Sam Stratford (23.25) combined to go 1:34.91. The same relay went their season best of 1:33.66 back in November.
Olivet Nazarene’s Daniil Kuzmin went a new NAIA-leading time of 1:40.82 in the 200 free. He won the event by 2 and a half seconds over the 2nd place finisher, his teammate Charles Bennett.
Sam Stratford (Illinois) took the 200 free by a little over 2 seconds over her teammate Monica Guyett. Stratford posted a 1:52.75 to Guyett’s 1:55.08. That time was Stratford’s slowest of the season, and comes in over 4 seconds off her season best of 1:48.18.
Madeline Kuhn swept the women’s diving events, posting scores of 294.15 in the 1 meter, and 267.90 in the 3 meter. Kuhn is ranked 13th in the Big Ten in the 1 meter, which is Illinois’ highest ranking in the conference.
Event Winners
WOMEN
- 200 medley relay: Illinois (McCord, Aegerter, Vuong, Stratford) – 1:46.72
- 1000 free: Aida Jurinovics (Youngstown State) – 10:33.20
- 200 free: Sam Stratford (Illinois) – 1:52.75
- 50 free: Kristin Anderson (Illinois) – 23.96
- 100 IM: Michelle McCord (Illinois) – 58.60
- 100 fly: Megan Vuong (Illinois) – 57.04
- 100 free: Kristin Anderson (Illinois) – 52.42
- 100 back: Jamie Kolar (Illinois) – 58.45
- 500 free: Monica Guyett (Illinois) – 5:04.99
- 100 breast: Michelle McCord (Illinois) – 1:04.78
- 200 free relay: Illinois (Anderson, Curtis, Vuong, Stratford) – 1:34.91 (Ties Pool Record)
- 1 meter diving: Madeline Kuhn (Illinois) – 294.15
- 3 meter diving: Madeline Kuhn (Illinois) – 267.90
MEN
- 200 medley relay: Eastern Illinois (Fishman, Jacobs, Escott, Harkins) – 1:37.05
- 1000 free: Xavier Bordes Adell (Olivet Nazarene) – 9:48.27
- 200 free: Daniil Kuzmin (Olivet Nazarene) – 1:40.82
- 50 free: Iran Cavalcante-Almeida (Olivet Nazarene) – 21.37
- 100 IM: Steve Fishman (Eastern Illinois) – 53.18
- 100 fly: Iran Cavalcante-Almeida (Olivet Nazarene) – 52.31
- 100 free: Joshua Bouma (Olivet Nazarene) – 47.93
- 100 back: Daniil Kuzman (Olivet Nazarene) – 53.72
- 500 free: Xavier Bordes Adell (Olivet Nazarene) – 4:44.21
- 100 breast: Brandon Robbins (Eastern Illinois) – 59.78
- 200 free relay: Eastern Illinois (Escott, Wallace, House, Robbins) – 1:28.74
- 1 meter diving: Logan Santiago (Lincoln College) – 198.67
- 3 meter diving: Logan Santiago (Lincoln College) – 180.90
