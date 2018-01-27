Illini Tie Pool Record While Sweeping Quad Duals

Illinois Quad Duals

Friday, January 26th

ARC Pool, Champaign, IL

Short course yards

Results – Team Scores

Team Scores

Men

Olivet Nazarene University – 156.00, Lincoln College – 55.00

Olivet Nazarene University – 120.00, Eastern Illinois University – 81.00

Eastern Illinois University – 148.00, Lincoln College – 63.00

Women

University of Illinois – 166.00, Youngstown State University – 75.00

Youngstown State University – 162.00, Olivet Nazarene University – 77.00

University of Illinois – 185.00, Olivet Nazarene University – 54.00

Youngstown State University – 195.00, Lincoln College – 37.00

University of Illinois – 194.00, Lincoln College – 36.00

Olivet Nazarene University – 177.00, Lincoln College – 55.00

Youngstown State University – 191.00, Eastern Illinois University – 36.00

University of Illinois – 192.00, Eastern Illinois University – 30.00

Olivet Nazarene University – 170.00, Eastern Illinois University – 53.00

Eastern Illinois University – 135.00, Lincoln College – 73.00

Illinois swept Eastern Illinois, Olivet Nzarene, Youngstown State, and Lincoln College in the first of two meets this weekend hosted by the Illini. The Illini nearly swept the women’s events, dropping only the 1000 free to Aida Jurinovics (Youngstown State).

Jurinovics took the 1000 by 2 seconds over Emily Martin of Illinois, touching the wall in 10:33.20 to Martin’s 10:35.52. That was Jurinovics first 1000 of the season, and she is now ranked 6th in the Horizon League this season.

The Illini tied the University of Illinois ARC pool record in the 200 free relay, finishing ahead of 2nd place (the Illinois ‘B’ relay) by 6 seconds. The Illini team of Kristin Anderson (24.09, Emma Curtis (23.54), Megan Vuong (24.03), and Sam Stratford (23.25) combined to go 1:34.91. The same relay went their season best of 1:33.66 back in November.

Olivet Nazarene’s Daniil Kuzmin went a new NAIA-leading time of 1:40.82 in the 200 free. He won the event by 2 and a half seconds over the 2nd place finisher, his teammate Charles Bennett.

Sam Stratford (Illinois) took the 200 free by a little over 2 seconds over her teammate Monica Guyett. Stratford posted a 1:52.75 to Guyett’s 1:55.08. That time was Stratford’s slowest of the season, and comes in over 4 seconds off her season best of 1:48.18.

Madeline Kuhn swept the women’s diving events, posting scores of 294.15 in the 1 meter, and 267.90 in the 3 meter. Kuhn is ranked 13th in the Big Ten in the 1 meter, which is Illinois’ highest ranking in the conference.

Event Winners

WOMEN

MEN