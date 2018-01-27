Kenyon Sweeps in Ohio Double Dual

Kenyon vs Ohio Wesleyan vs Ohio Northern

Team Scores

Women

Kenyon – 145, Ohio Wesleyan – 79

Kenyon – 195, Ohio Northern – 46

Ohio Wesleyan – 117, Ohio Northern – 117

Men

Kenyon – 179, Ohio Northern – 64

Kenyon – 153, Ohio Wesleyan – 79

Ohio Northern – 157, Ohio Wesleyan – 84

Kenyon swept in a Ohio D3 double dual, cruising to victories against Ohio Northern and Ohio Wesleyan in both the men’s and women’s meets.

Kenyon started the meet with wins in the men’s and women’s 200 medley relays. The women’s medley relay of Caitlin Foley (27.01), Sophia Kuvan (31.37), Hannah Orbach-Mandel (25.59), and Marysol Arce (25.72) combined to

post a 1:49.69, along with the other Kenyon relays, which went 1:49.96, 1:50.84, 1:55.04, and 1:56.11. On the men’s side, the Kenyon team of Ben Baturka (23.49), Kieran Allsop (26.45), Tommy Weiss (22.50), and Reilly Shields (20.72) combined to touch in 1:33.16.

Ben Baturka went on to win the 50 free in a time of 21.36, touching just off his season best of 20.98. Crile Hart won the women’s 50 free, posting a 23.92, marking the only swimmer in the field to go under 24 seconds. That time marks Hart’s fastest of the season, which also ranks 26th in the Division 3 rankings.

Amy Socha of Kenyon won the women’s 100 fly by 3 seconds, posting a 57.57 to be the only woman under 1:00 in the event. That time sits just off her season best of 57.23, which is 33rd in the Division 3 this year, and is only half a second away from being in the top 20.

Kenyon also swept the men’s and women’s 200 free relays. The women’s relay of Emmerson Mirus, Caylee Hamilton, Crile Hart, and Peyton Ritsau combined to post a 1:38.11, which sits a ways off their best time this season – 1:32.82, which is 3rd in the D3 rankings. In the men’s relay, Tommy Weiss, Connor Rumpit, Ben Baturka, and Aidan Ohning combined to go 1:27.50, finishing just a second ahead of Ohio Northern, who went 1:28.47.

Press Release – Kenyon Women:

GAMBIER, Ohio – Moments before Friday evening’s home dual meets with Ohio Wesleyan and Ohio Northern universities, the Kenyon College Ladies swimming and diving team honored members of its senior class. Following the celebration, the Ladies jumped in the water, got to work and logged a clean sweep, defeating Ohio Wesleyan, 145-79, and Ohio Northern, 195-46.

Sophia Kuvan , one of the eight seniors on the Kenyon team, set the tone. She opened the meet by swimming the breaststroke leg on the Ladies’ winning 200-yard medley relay team. She joined Caitlin Foley , Hannah Orbach-Mandel and Marysol Arce to post the race’s top time of 1:49.69. Seven events later, Kuvan chalked up an individual win, taking the 100-yard freestyle in 53.35.

Kanchi Desai , another senior, logged two more event wins for the Ladies. She first won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:29.95 and then claimed victory on the 100-yard backstroke by completing the race in 1:01.43.

Kenyon had a couple more two-time event winners. Freshmen Crile Hart and Caylee Hamilton both swam a leg on the Ladies’ winning 200-yard freestyle relay team. They paired with fellow freshmen Emmerson Mirus and Peyton Ristau to clock in at 1:38.11. On their own, Hart was fastest in the 50-yard freestyle (23.92) and Hamilton was victorious in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.53).

Junior Madeline Carlson tacked on two more Kenyon wins in diving competition. She topped the three-meter competition with a score of 237.20 and later finished off the evening’s slate of events by taking first on the one-meter board with a score of 230.15.

Overall, there were 13 events held and Kenyon won every one of them. The Ladies’ other event winners included Sydney Matteson in the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.49), Amy Socha in the 100-yard butterfly (57.57), Alexis Vetrano in the 500-yard freestyle (5:11.69) and Makena Markert in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The two wins puts Kenyon’s dual meet record at 4-2. The Ladies will compete in their final dual meet of the season tomorrow at the University of Cincinnati. That meet is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.

Press Release – Kenyon Men:

GAMBIER, Ohio – The Kenyon Lords swimming and diving team had no trouble against Ohio Wesleyan University and Ohio Northern University on Friday night at James A. Steen Aquatics Center. Kenyon rolled to a 153-79 win against the Battling Bishops and defeated the Polar Bears 179-64.

Right from the get-go, Ben Baturka and Tommy Weiss teamed up with Kieran Allsop and Reilly Shields in 200-yard medley relay and claimed first with a time of 1:33.16. Kenyon’s ‘A’ team of Alex Swaim , Matthew Cooper , Matt Leenhouts and Doni Moffa followed in second.

A couple of events later, Baturka notched another Kenyon win in the 50 free. He touched the wall in 21.36 while Weston Carpenter was right behind him (21.64).

Weiss’ second victory came in the 500-yard freestyle. His time of 4:48.04 bested teammate Patrick Olmsted ‘s 4:48.21 finish.

During the meet’s second event, Gabriel Bellott-McGrath won the 1,000 free in 9:55.00. Following that, Fielding Fischer touched the wall during the 200-yard freestyle in 1:44.58.

Eammon Keenan later won the 200 individual medley while Cooper dialed up a first-place mark in the 100 butterfly. Rounding out Kenyon’s wins were Leenhouts’ 46.89 time in the 100 free and Swaim’s 52.08 mark in the 100 backstroke.

In diving competition, Ryder Sammons won both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards with 284.70 and 275.05 points, respectively.

In the evening’s final event, Baturka, Weiss, Connor Rumpit and Aidan Ohning added another victory for the Lords during the 200 freestyle relay. The group was able to complete that event in 1:27.50

Next on the calendar for Kenyon is a trip to the University of Cincinnati tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Press Release – Ohio Wesleyan Women:

Sophomore Ty Mansfield (Columbus/Bexley) stood out for Ohio Wesleyan in a double-dual meet against Ohio Northern and North Coast Athletic Conference rival Kenyon, hosted by Kenyon College on Friday in Gambier.

Ohio Wesleyan and Ohio Northern finished in a tie, each with 117 points, while Kenyon defeated the Bishops by a 153-79 score.

Against Ohio Northern, Mansfield won the 50 and 100 freestyle events in respective times of :24.20 and :53.61. She also teamed with senior Grace Bulchik (Lakewood), junior Alicia Margello (Powell/Bishop Watterson), and freshman Emily Fulmer (Bellefontaine) to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.29.

Also winning events for Ohio Wesleyan were Margello, who touched first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.37 and added a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle; and sophomore Qiukui Moutvic (Upper Arlington/Metro Early College), who won the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 176.80 points.

The Bishop 200 medley relay team of freshman Abby Culbertson (Lawrenceville, Ga./Brookwood), junior Shannon Bermingham (Orchard Park, N.Y.), sophomore Liz Mayio (Bethesda, Md./The Siena School), and sophomore Sara Brubaker (Powell/Wellington) won its event in 1:57.69.

Other standouts for the Bishops included junior Allie Niemeyer (Oregon, Wis./Stoughton), who finished second in the 500 and 1000 freestyle events; Bermingham, who was second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breaststroke; Mayio, who placed second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 IM; Culbertson, who finished second in the 100 backstroke; Fulmer, who placed third in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly; freshman Sharlene Jensen (Shillington, Pa./Mifflin), who was third in the 1-meter diving competition; and senior Kari Lynn Seymour (Dayton/Centerville), who placed third in the 100 backstroke.

Against Kenyon, Mansfield placed second in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.

Other standouts for the Bishops included Margello, who finished second in the 100 breaststroke; Moutvic, who was second in the 1-meter diving; Bermingham, who placed third in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 IM; Jensen, who finished fourth in the 1-meter diving; and Culbertson, who was fourth in the 100 backstroke.

Press Release – Ohio Wesleyan Men:

Sophomore Aman Ngqakayi (Yellow Springs) stood out for Ohio Wesleyan in a double-dual meet against Ohio Northern and North Coast Athletic Conference rival Kenyon, hosted by Kenyon College in Friday in Gambier.

Kenyon defeated the Bishops by a score of 145-79, while Ohio Northern was a 157-84 winner over Ohio Wesleyan.

Against Ohio Northern, Ngqakayi won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke in respective times of 2:01.86 and 1:00.18.

Junior Ben Whitbourn (Norwich, U.K./Wymondham College) also won an event, taking the 100 freestyle in :48.43 and adding a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle.

Other standouts for the Bishops included freshman Liam Dooley (Castle Rock, Colo./Valor Christian), who finished second in the 200 and 500 freestyle events; freshman Trey Serbin (Sewickley, Pa./North Allegheny), who was second in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events; sophomore Colin Hawes (Delaware/Columbus St. Charles), who placed second in the 1000 freestyle; junior Chris Ruiyantoro (San Jose, Calif./Independence), who finished second in the 200 IM; freshman Tyler Bell (Newberg, Ore./Senior), who placed third in the 200 freestyle; sophomore Iain Anderson (Monterey, Calif./Home), who was third in the 200 IM; and senior Cooper Comstock (Fairlawn/Copley), who was third in the 100 backstroke.

Against Kenyon, Ngqakayi won the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.18 and finished fourth in the 200 IM.

Other standouts for the Bishops included Serbin, who finished second in the 1-meter diving and third in the 3-meter diving; Dooley, who was third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500 freestyle; Whitbourn, who placed third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle; Hawes, who was third in the 1000 freestyle; and Comstock, who finished fourth in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Press Release – Ohio Northern Men:

ADA — The Ohio Northern men’s swimming and diving team defeated Ohio Wesleyan 157-84 and fell at No. 3-ranked Kenyon 179-64 on Friday night at the Steen Aquatic Center.

The Polar Bears move to 7-1 overall and clinch their 11th consecutive winning dual meet season. The Lords improve to 2-3 and the Battling Bishops fall to 5-4.

Kenyon also defeated Ohio Wesleyan 153-79.

Senior Braden Kuhn (Tiffin/Columbian) won the 3-meter diving in an NCAA Regional qualfying score of 279.60 points to lead Ohio Northern. He also finised second in he 1-meter diving with 252.80 points.

Junior Anthony Ferrell (Canton/Glen Oak) posted a second place finish in the 100 breast in 1:28.47.

Three other Polar Bears posted third place finishes.

Freshman Ryan Mow (Macomb, Mich./Dakota) was third in the 1,000 free in 10:13.85 and the 500 free in 4:55.09.

Sophomore Nolan Huey (Fort Collins, Colo./Fossil Ridge) was third in the 200 free in 1:45.76 and the 100 back in :53.50.

Junior Justin Chapman (Springboro) was third in the 50 free in :22.17 and was fifth in the 100 free in :49.42.

Junior Thomas Golba (Dayton/Alter) was fifth in the 50 free in :22.48 and freshman Dylan Boyd (Cranberry Township, Pa./Seneca Valley) was fifth in the 3-meter diving.

Northern wrapped up the meet with junior Pete He (Mason), Golba, Chapman and senior Ian Simpson (Strongsville) finishing second in the 200 free relay in 1:28.47.

The Polar Bears will wrap up their regular season with a dual meet against No. 23-ranked Case Western Reserve at Hillsdale, Mich., on Saturday.

Press Release – Ohio Northern Women:

ADA — The Ohio Northern women’s swimming and diving team tied Ohio Wesleyan 117-117 and fell at No. 2-ranked Kenyon 195-46 on Friday night at the Steen Aquatic Center.

The Polar Bears move to 5-2-1 overall and clinch a winning dual meet season. The Lords improve to 3-3 and the Battling Bishops move to 4-3-1.

Kenyon also defeated Ohio Wesleyan 145-79.

Junior Kierra Watson (Brownsburg, Ind.) led Ohio Northern with three top-5 finishes.

She was fourth in the 100 fly in 1:02.16, was fourth in the 100 back in 1:03.84 and was fifth in the 200 free in 2:05.18.

Senior Sydney Veon (Riverside, Ill./Riverside-Brookfield) and freshmen Marissa Taylor (Granite Falls, N.C./South Caldwell) and Claire Kaiding (Waterford, Mich./Brandon) each had a pair of top-5 finishes on the day.

Veon was third in the 100 breast in 1:09.81 and was fifth in the 50 free in :25.60.

Taylor was third in the 200 free in 2:02.47 and was fifth in the 500 free in 5:34.80.

Kaiding was third in the 1-meter diving with 163.75 points and was fourth in the 3-meter diving with 141.10 points.

Sophomore Libby Sartschev (Parma/Normandy) was second in the 3-meter diving with 163.70 points for six dives and sophomore Lauren Halle (Chandler, Ariz./Hamilton) won the 200 I.M. in 2:17.08

The Polar Bears will wrap up their regular season with a double dual meet at NCAA Division II foe Hillsdale (Mich.) with No. 20-ranked Case Western Reserve at 1 p.m. on Saturday.