Where are the 2023 Power 5 Conference Meets?

The 2022-2023 NCAA season is in full swing, with dual meets and intrasquads beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks.

Looking well ahead to the spring championship season, we have compiled where and when the Power 5 conferences are holding their conference meets this year.

The meet structures are consistent with how they were run last year in terms of being combined or separate. The ACC is the newest conference to make the switch to a combined meet, with last year’s ACC Championships being the first time the meet followed a combined, 5-day format.

Of note: the SEC will host its championship at Texas A&M, even though the women’s NCAA Championship meet will be at Tennessee. Often, conferences that are hosting NCAAs will have their conference meet at the same venue in order to give athletes more experience with the facility.

SEC

Dates : Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Location : Texas A&M Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, Texas (CST)

Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas (women only), South Carolina, Vanderbilt (women only)

Combined

Defending champions (men): Florida (10x)

Defending champions (women): Tennessee (1x)

ACC:

Dates: Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (EST)

Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami (women only)

Combined

Defending champions (men): NC State (1x)

Defending champions (women): Virginia (3x)

Big Ten (Women):

Dates: Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18

Location: Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI (EST)

Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois

Women only

Defending champions: Ohio State (3x)

Big Ten (Men):

Dates: Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Location: Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI (EST)

Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Northwestern

Men only

Defending champions: Indiana (1x)

Big 12:

Dates: Thursday, February 23 – Sunday February 26

Location: Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (CST)

Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)

Combined

Defending champions (men): Texas (26x)

Defending champions (women): Texas (10x)

Pac-12 (Women + Men’s Diving):

Dates: Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA (PST)

Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State

Women only swimming, combined diving

Defending champions: Stanford (1x)

Pac-12 (Men):

Dates: Wednesday, March 1 – Saturday, March 4

Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA (PST)

Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah

Men only, no diving

Defending champions: Cal (5x)

NCAA Championships (Women):

Dates: Wednesday, March 15 – Saturday, March 18

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxille, TN (EST)

Teams: TBD

Women only

Defending champions: Virginia (2x)

NCAA Championships (Men):