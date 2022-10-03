Where are the 2023 Power 5 Conference Meets?

The 2022-2023 NCAA season is in full swing, with dual meets and intrasquads beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks.
Looking well ahead to the spring championship season, we have compiled where and when the Power 5 conferences are holding their conference meets this year.
The meet structures are consistent with how they were run last year in terms of being combined or separate. The ACC is the newest conference to make the switch to a combined meet, with last year’s ACC Championships being the first time the meet followed a combined, 5-day format.
Of note: the SEC will host its championship at Texas A&M, even though the women’s NCAA Championship meet will be at Tennessee. Often, conferences that are hosting NCAAs will have their conference meet at the same venue in order to give athletes more experience with the facility.
SEC
- Dates: Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18
- Location: Texas A&M Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, Texas (CST)
- Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas (women only), South Carolina, Vanderbilt (women only)
- Combined
- Defending champions (men): Florida (10x)
- Defending champions (women): Tennessee (1x)
ACC:
- Dates: Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (EST)
- Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami (women only)
- Combined
- Defending champions (men): NC State (1x)
- Defending champions (women): Virginia (3x)
Big Ten (Women):
- Dates: Wednesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 18
- Location: Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI (EST)
- Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois
- Women only
- Defending champions: Ohio State (3x)
Big Ten (Men):
- Dates: Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Location: Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI (EST)
- Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Northwestern
- Men only
- Defending champions: Indiana (1x)
Big 12:
- Dates: Thursday, February 23 – Sunday February 26
- Location: Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (CST)
- Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)
- Combined
- Defending champions (men): Texas (26x)
- Defending champions (women): Texas (10x)
Pac-12 (Women + Men’s Diving):
- Dates: Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA (PST)
- Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State
- Women only swimming, combined diving
- Defending champions: Stanford (1x)
Pac-12 (Men):
- Dates: Wednesday, March 1 – Saturday, March 4
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA (PST)
- Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah
- Men only, no diving
- Defending champions: Cal (5x)
NCAA Championships (Women):
- Dates: Wednesday, March 15 – Saturday, March 18
- Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center, Knoxille, TN (EST)
- Teams: TBD
- Women only
- Defending champions: Virginia (2x)
NCAA Championships (Men):
- Dates: Wednesday, March 22 – Saturday, March 25
- Location: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN (CST)
- Teams: TBD
- Men only
- Defending champions: Cal (1x)
