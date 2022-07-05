Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What Is It Like Being the NBC On-Air Reporter at the World Aquatic Championships?

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NBC’s Nick Zaccardi, who interviewed most of Team USA’s athletes at the world championships just seconds after they finished competing. Zaccardi, who almost exclusively works on the written side of news, was asked to step into this on-camera role last minute and welcomed the challenge. He explains how he moved through the week and what tips and tricks he was able to pick up along the way.

Music: Otis McDonald
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

Old Bruin
12 minutes ago

Nick got better as the meet went on. I have followed him on Twitter for years–he’s on top of Olympic sports and does a great job, often I learn interesting facts and breaking news from him first. I’m sure he’ll improve on TV as well if given the chance.

Marcy Spann
3 hours ago

imo Nick Zaccardi did a more than awesome job interviewing team USA at worlds & I would love to see him again on a regular basis on nbc swimming events 😊😊😊 he’s a heck of a lot more knowledgeable & does his hw more on the sport than most of the other nbc sports commentators

7
-2
About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

