Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What Does Being the President of ASCA Entail?

At the ASCA World Clinic in Las Vegas, SwimSwam sat down with the (now former) President of ASCA, Mike Koleber. Mike hadn’t even originally run for the position, saying he’s happy to fill the role if there’s a need but doesn’t want it if there’s a better candidate. Koleber, the owner and CEO of Nitro Swimming, has been impressed with how Jennifer LaMont has come in and changed the culture of ASCA, breathing new life into the board and putting on a clinic that over 850 coaches attended and learned from.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!