What Does Being the President of ASCA Entail?

At the ASCA World Clinic in Las Vegas, SwimSwam sat down with the (now former) President of ASCA, Mike Koleber. Mike hadn’t even originally run for the position, saying he’s happy to fill the role if there’s a need but doesn’t want it if there’s a better candidate. Koleber, the owner and CEO of Nitro Swimming, has been impressed with how Jennifer LaMont has come in and changed the culture of ASCA, breathing new life into the board and putting on a clinic that over 850 coaches attended and learned from.