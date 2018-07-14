Westmont College Adds NAIA Women’s Swimming Program After $500k Gift

Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California has announced the addition of a women’s swimming team that will begin competition in the 2019-2020 academic year. The program is being supported by a $500,000  gift to the school by an unnamed donor for the purposes of launching the program.

The school is also adding men’s and women’s golf teams.

Westmont College finished in 6th place in the 2018 NAIA Learfield Directors Cup final standings, its best-ever finish. The Directors Cup awards points based on the finish of the schools’ different athletics teams.

“I get a lot of calls from parents of swimmers looking for more options to compete at a top Christian liberal arts college,” says Dave Odell, Westmont athletic director.

The school has a 6-lane, 25-yard outdoor pool on campus.

Westmont College competes in the NAIA, and specifically in the Golden State Athletics Conference. The school has won 8 national championships and 60 GSAC conference titles in its history.

Each NAIA school is allowed to give up to 8 scholarships for women’s swimming. There are currently 36 NAIA schools that sponsor women’s swimming. With about 1,300 students, Westmont sits in the middle-of-the-pack in terms of enrollment for NAIA women’s swimming programs.

The golf program has raised $75,000. The addition of these 3 new programs will bring the school up to 15 active varsity programs.

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Shouldawouda

Very cool!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Backstroke Beststroke

Thank you Kanye

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!