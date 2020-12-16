Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/15/2020

In our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level by profiling several young swimmers and their recent results.

Lexi Stevens, 14, Poseidon Swimming (PSD-VA): 14-year-old Stephens shattered both of her backstroke lifetime-bests in short course yards. She was 1:59.90 in the 200 back, her first time under two minutes with a huge time drop of 5.4 seconds. Stevens also cut 2.6 to go 55.70 in the 100 back, and 2.1 more to go 58.81 in the 100 fly.

Jacob Pishko, 17, TAC Titans (TAC-NC): Swimming at the TAC Blizzard Blitz in North Carolina, 17-year-old Pishko swam to personal bests in four events. most notable was probably a 15:49.03 in the 1650-yard free that accounted for a 25-second drop from his previous best. Pishko also cut 22 seconds in his 1000 free (9:19.30), one second in his 200 free (1:41.58), and six-tenths of a second in his 100 fly (49.68).

Collin Davis, 17, Club Kick Start (CKS-NC): Elsewhere in North Carolina, 17-year-old Davis set a new U.S. deaf record of 4:35.83 in the 500-yard free. That was a 2.4-second time drop for Davis from his former national record. Davis also hit new lifetime-bests of 1:40.61 in the 200 free, 50.03 in the 100 back, 1:49.57 in the 200 back (his first time under 1:50), and 50.01 in the 100 fly.

Sarah Holt, 18, YMCA of Northwest Louisiana (YNWL-LA): In Louisiana, 18-year-old Holt crushed five lifetime-bests. One of those five was her first swim ever under two minutes in the 200 fly – she dropped from 2:01.2 to 1:59.51. Holt also took about a second off her 100 fly (54.34), three-tenths from her 100 free (51.83), a tenth from her 200 free (1:51.73) and about 1.6 from her 200 IM (2:06.02).