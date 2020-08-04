Wear What You Want! FINIS X JOLYN Collab Puts Athletes First

Today FINIS, Inc. and JOLYN Clothing announce the end of exclusive team contracts.

The collaboration from two storied California brands is designed to put athletes first and upend the one-size fits all model of team sales.

Every swimmer has a unique stroke, body type, and personal style. No one brand can provide the perfect product across all categories. “During these changing times, brands should allow swimmers and coaches to use any product from any brand. Swimmers should choose what’s right for them” says FINIS Founder John Mix.

Any team can opt in to the new JOLYN x FINIS “non-tract” and get the best prices on men’s & women’s swimwear, training gear, apparel and techsuits. But if an athlete prefers a specific product from another brand, FINIS X JOLYN say no problem.

FINIS brings 27 years of experience and a reputation for innovation, while JOLYN has spent the past ten years offering great fitting, long-lasting training swimwear for female athletes of all body types.

JOLYN x FINIS have coordinated to offer men’s women’s and youth team suits in a wide variety of matching colors using identical fabric designed to last forever. Due to the popularity of the suits, many female swimmers are already comfortable with sizing making it easier to fit an entire team.

Local field reps will personally assist with outfitting all team needs across both companies’ product portfolios. If you’re a swimmer, parent or coach, contact [email protected] to meet your local rep. Or visit www.jolynxfinis.com to fill out a team inquiry form. Get in touch before september 1st for a limited time offer.

“JOLYN has always done things differently in order to better serve the swimmer and put a little fun into those long workouts,” says Mondy Herndon, CEO of JOLYN.

Swimming gear news is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner