WATCH: Tufts Swimming And Diving 24k Magic Training Trip VId

Tufts swimming and diving put together what has to be one of the best training trip videos that we’ve seen so far. Costumes, dancing, some, a 24K Magic by Bruno Mars remix, it’s got it all.

There’s no doubt that the Tufts team had a good time on their training trip based on the video. The team just spent 2 weeks in Puerto Rico getting ready for the remainder of the season.

Prior to the break, the Tufts men started their season with a 185-110 win over Middleburry. Following their win, they ended up finishing third overall at the MIT Swimming and Diving Invite behind MIT and New York University.

In their last meet before the break, they competed with Wesleyan, WPI, and Williams.

Coming off their training trip they had a dual meet with MIT where they lost 194-106. Two days later on January 17th they faced Boston College where they lost 218-139.

Their next meet is against Wheaton before they prepare for the Middlebury Invitational at the end of January, the NESCAC Championships in mid-February, and the NCAA DIII Championships in mid-March.

As for the women, they started off the season with a win over Middlebury as well, scoring 156 points to their 144. At the MIT Invitational they were third overall before competing against Wesleyan, Williams, and WPI in mid-December.

Coming off the training trip, they also lost to both MIT and Boston College.

The Tuft women have the same upcoming schedule. They’ll face off against Wheaton on the 21st of January before concluding the season with the Middlebury Invitational, the NESCAC Championships, and finally the NCAA DIII Championships.