Watch Teen Phenom Rikako Ikee Race Olympic Legend Kosuke Kitajima

Rikako Ikee‘s performances in the pool this year at both the Pan Pacific Championships as well as the Asian Games have further fueled the popularity of the teen in her home nation of Japan. The multiple national record holder already finaled at the Olympics back in 2016, but has been steadily improving to the point where she is in the conversation for potential multiple medals on her home turf come the 2020 Games.

Her exposure domestically is increasing as well, including via an appearance alongside Japanese swimming legend Kosuke Kitajima in a recent commercial. Touting the tagline ‘Dreams Come True’, the Eneos energy company advertisement features Ikee swimming freestyle alongside Kitajima’s breaststroke in a ‘heated race’.

Ikee is wrapping up a two-week stint in Turkey, training alongside Energy Standard swimmer and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom. The Japanese star will be sitting out the Short Course World Championships, instead focusing on next year’s Long Course World Championships.