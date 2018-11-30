Watch Select Videos from Day 2 of 2018 Texas Invite

Braden Keith
November 30th, 2018 News

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

The Texas Invite is drawing as much, if not more, attention than the concurrent Winter Nationals in Greensboro, and with good reason. An electric night 2 in Austin had lifetime bests, school records, breakthrough swims, and nation-leading times.

Below, check race videos from the evening, courtesy of Wisconsin Swimming & Diving. Because the videos are Badger-centric, the only A finals available are for those races where Wisconsin had swimmers in the heat, which includes most of the relays, and Beata Nelson’s 200 IM swim that broke the Wisconsin School Record in 1:53.08.

Full races can be watched on the Longhorn Network.

Women’s 800 Free Relay

Men’s 800 Free Relay

Women’s 200 Free Relay

Men’s 200 Free Relay

Women’s 500 Free – A Final

Not available

Men’s 500 Free – A Final

Not Available

Women’s 200 IM – A Final

Men’s 200 IM – A Final

Not Available

Women’s 50 Free – A Final

Not Available

Men’s 50 Free – A Final

Not Available

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

 

