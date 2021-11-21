Watch Kate Douglass Shatter 200 Breast ACC Record at Tennessee Invite (Videos)

2021 TENNESSEE INVITE

Records continued to fall on day 3 of the Tennessee Invite – the second consecutive finals session where an ACC conference record was broken by a Virginia Cavalier. On Saturday, it was Kate Douglass in the 200 breast final with a time of 2:03.58. You can read the full finals live recap here.

Women’s 1650 Free

Alabama’s Kensey McMahon took control of the 1650 free final, beating the time she posted at 2021 NCAA’s by more than 8 seconds. She touched the wall at 15:52.05, ahead of 2nd place finisher Kristen Stege of Tennessee and Virginia’s Emma Weyant who snagged 3rd.

Men’s 1650 Free

UNLV’s Cam Castro won the men’s 1650 by more than 4 seconds with a time of 15:04.59. Tennessee’s duo of Jake Narvid and Rafael Ponce de Leon took 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

Women’s 200 Back

Olympian Rhyan White of Alabama dominated the 200 back with a winning time of 1:49.73, about .7 off the time she posted at 2021 NCAA’s which earned her 2nd place. Virginia’s Reilly Tiltmann and Ella Bathurst rounded out the top 3.

Men’s 200 Back

Panos Bolanos kept UNLV’s win streak going, getting an early lead and holding on for a winning time of 1:41.18. Alabama’s Jake Marcum was right with him, finishing .02 behind, followed by his teammate Eric Stelmar who placed 3rd.

Women’s 100 Free (Not Available)

Alabama swept the women’s 100 free final in 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 5th place. Kalia Antoniou led the way with a 47.71, followed by Morgan Scott and Cora Dupre. Diana Petkova took 5th place, .03 behind Arkansas’ Kobie Melton. All 5 of them finished under last year’s NCAA invite time of 48.76.

Men’s 100 Free

After winning the 50 free final on Thursday, Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks claimed victory in the 100 free final with a 42.41. He out touched 2nd-place finisher Matt King of Virginia by .13. Alabama’s Kaique Alves took 3rd place with a 42.93, .05 off last year’s NCAA invite time.

Women’s 200 Breast

Virginia’s Kate Douglass took down the 200 breast ACC conference record with a time of 2:03.58, finishing nearly 2 seconds ahead of the field. Avery Wiseman crushed her Alabama school record to snag 2nd place (2:05.46). She was the first Alabama woman to ever break 2:07.00 in the event during prelims. Virginia’s Ella Nelson placed 3rd and all three swimmers would have made the top 5 at last year’s CAA Championships.

Men’s 200 Breast

Alabama’s Derek Maas had a tight race with Tennessee’s Lyubomir Epitropov in the 200 breast, with Maas ultimately touching the wall first at 1:52.46 to set a new meet record. Virginia’s Noah Nichols out touched Tennessee’s Jarel Dillard to snag 3rd and be the last swimmer under last year’s NCAA qualifying time of 1:54.28.

Women’s 200 Fly

Virginia’s Alex Walsh took the 200 fly by storm, winning the race by two full seconds over the field. She touched the wall at 1:51.83, finishing the last 50 yards in 29.00. Tennessee’s duo of Ellen Walshe and Sara Stotler placed 2nd and 3rd.

Men’s 200 Fly

Alabama’s Charlie Hawke had an early lead, but it was Virginia’s Josh Fong who got his had to the wall first, out touching Hawke by .12 for a time of 1:44.20. Virginia’s Justin Grender took 3rd place in 1:44.71.

Women’s 400 Free Relay

Virginia’s Kate Douglass leadoff the Cavaliers’ relay with a 47.56, which would have won the individual 100 free, shortly after her win in the 200 breast.

But it was Alabama’s relay of Kalia Antoniou, Morgan Scott, Diana Petkova, and Cora Dupre who took 1st place with a time of 3:10.59, about two seconds ahead of Virginia who placed 2nd. Tennessee took 3rd place.

Men’s 400 Free Relay

Matt Brownstead lead off the winning Virginia relay and was followed by August Lamb, Connor Boyle, and Matt King who split the fastest last 50 yard split in the field: 41.93. They touched the wall first with a time of 2:50.19 ahead fo 2nd-place finishers Alabama and 3rd place finishers Tennessee.

FINAL SCORES

WOMEN

1. University of Tennessee 1203.5

2. University of Alabama 881.5

3. Virginia, University of 809.5

4. University of Arkansas 408

5. South Carolina, University of, 405.5

6. Carson-Newman University 139

7. University of Nevada, Las Vega 55

MEN

1. University of Tennessee 1004

2. University of Alabama 980

3. Virginia, University of 728

4. University of Nevada, Las Vega 518

5. South Carolina, University of, 405

6. Carson-Newman University 184

7. Emory University 30