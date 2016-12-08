2016 U.S. Winter Junior Championships – East
- Wednesday, December 7th -Saturday, December 10th
- Columbus, OH (Ohio State University)
- Psych sheets
- Meet information
- Live results
As reported by Lauren Neidigh (click here to read the article):
Carmel Swim Club’s Drew Kibler just broke his 2nd 15-16 National Age Group Record in as many days at the 2016 U.S. Winter Junior Championships (East). Kibler rocked a 4:15.36 in tonight’s finals to break the record and win gold ahead of Baylor Swim Club’s 16-year-old Trey Freeman, who also swam one of the fastest 500 freestyles of all time in the 15-16 age group with his 4:16.99.
The previous NAG Record was a 4:16.43 done by Matthew Hirschberger in 2015. In breaking the record, Kibler dropped over 8 seconds off his previous best 4:23.82, which he swam at the 2016 USA College Challenge. This was the 2nd record Kibler took down this week, following his lightning fast 1:33.36 to set the 200 free NAG on the leadoff of the 800 free relay last night, which was a best time by 2 seconds.
Event 6 Men 500 Yard Freestyle
- Drew Kibler 16 Carmel Swim Club 4:15.36
- Robert Freeman 16 Baylor Swim Club 4:16.99
- Jake Sannem 17 Upper Dublin 4:19.34
- Christopher Smith 18 Red Bank YMCA 4:21.91
- *Johannes Calloni 16 Scarlet Aquatics 4:22.51
- Kieran Smith 16 Ridgefield Aquatics 4:22.67
- Justin Grender 16 Cincinnati Marlins 4:24.45
- Joshua Wroblewski 17 Charter Oak 4:28.14
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Watch Drew Kibler Down the 500 Free 15-16 NAG at Winter Jr Champs (Race Video)"
Why does Johannes Calloni have an asterisk next to his name?
Person – typically, a star in results means that a swimmer is an international.
what were the old splits?
It is a pretty elite group of swimmers who can go under 20 and under 4:20. This kid is soaring