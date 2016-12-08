Watch Drew Kibler Down the 500 Free 15-16 NAG at Winter Jr Champs (Race Video)

  6 Anne Lepesant | December 08th, 2016 | National, News, Records, Video

2016 U.S. Winter Junior Championships – East

As reported by Lauren Neidigh (click here to read the article):

Carmel Swim Club’s Drew Kibler just broke his 2nd 15-16 National Age Group Record in as many days at the 2016 U.S. Winter Junior Championships (East). Kibler rocked a 4:15.36 in tonight’s finals to break the record and win gold ahead of Baylor Swim Club’s 16-year-old Trey Freeman, who also swam one of the fastest 500 freestyles of all time in the 15-16 age group with his 4:16.99.

The previous NAG Record was a 4:16.43 done by Matthew Hirschberger in 2015. In breaking the record, Kibler dropped over 8 seconds off his previous best 4:23.82, which he swam at the 2016 USA College Challenge. This was the 2nd record Kibler took down this week, following his lightning fast 1:33.36 to set the 200 free NAG on the leadoff of the 800 free relay last night, which was a best time by 2 seconds.

Event 6 Men 500 Yard Freestyle

  1. Drew Kibler 16 Carmel Swim Club 4:15.36
  2. Robert Freeman 16 Baylor Swim Club 4:16.99
  3. Jake Sannem 17 Upper Dublin 4:19.34
  4. Christopher Smith 18 Red Bank YMCA 4:21.91
  5. *Johannes Calloni 16 Scarlet Aquatics 4:22.51
  6. Kieran Smith 16 Ridgefield Aquatics 4:22.67
  7. Justin Grender 16 Cincinnati Marlins 4:24.45
  8. Joshua Wroblewski 17 Charter Oak 4:28.14

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "Watch Drew Kibler Down the 500 Free 15-16 NAG at Winter Jr Champs (Race Video)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Person

Why does Johannes Calloni have an asterisk next to his name?

Vote Up
0
0
Vote Down Reply
9 minutes 53 seconds ago
Braden Keith

Person – typically, a star in results means that a swimmer is an international.

Vote Up
0
0
Vote Down Reply
3 minutes 39 seconds ago
swimfan

what were the old splits?

Vote Up
0
0
Vote Down Reply
13 days 9 hours ago
Tea rex

It is a pretty elite group of swimmers who can go under 20 and under 4:20. This kid is soaring

Vote Up
3
0
Vote Down Reply
13 days 18 hours ago
wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »