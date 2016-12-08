Watch Drew Kibler Down the 500 Free 15-16 NAG at Winter Jr Champs (Race Video)

2016 U.S. Winter Junior Championships – East

As reported by Lauren Neidigh (click here to read the article):

Carmel Swim Club’s Drew Kibler just broke his 2nd 15-16 National Age Group Record in as many days at the 2016 U.S. Winter Junior Championships (East). Kibler rocked a 4:15.36 in tonight’s finals to break the record and win gold ahead of Baylor Swim Club’s 16-year-old Trey Freeman, who also swam one of the fastest 500 freestyles of all time in the 15-16 age group with his 4:16.99.

The previous NAG Record was a 4:16.43 done by Matthew Hirschberger in 2015. In breaking the record, Kibler dropped over 8 seconds off his previous best 4:23.82, which he swam at the 2016 USA College Challenge. This was the 2nd record Kibler took down this week, following his lightning fast 1:33.36 to set the 200 free NAG on the leadoff of the 800 free relay last night, which was a best time by 2 seconds.

