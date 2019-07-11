Wasick & Wojdack Head Up Polish Roster For Gwangju

The Polish Swimming Federation has released its roster for the 2019 World Championships, whose swimming competition kicks off just over a week from now.

9 women and 13 men compose the 22-person roster, led by newly-minted National Record holder Katarzyna Wasick (Wilk). The volunteer coach and member of the pro swimming group at UNLV crushed a new personal best in the women’s 50m free while competing at Polish Nationals this May, hitting a time of 24.73.

That performance marked the first time a Polish woman had ever been under 25 seconds in the 50m free. She also clocked a lifetime best mark of 54.22 on a relay lead-off to register the women’s 100m free Polish National Record as well.

For the men, veteran Konrad Cerniak made the grade, as did Pawel Juraszek and Radoslaw Kawecki. Distance freestyle ace Wojciech Wojdack will also be traveling to Gwangju. He is currently ranked 15th in the world in the 1500m with the 14:59.99 he put up at Polish Nationals.

Wojdack was Poland’s only swimming medalist at the 2017 edition of the World Championships, landing on the podium with the silver in the men’s 800m free.