WashU in St. Louis Picks Up Versatile Freestyler Jeffery Forbes

Jeffrey Forbes from Fresno, CA has committed to Washington University at St. Louis to swim in the fall of 2021. He currently swims for Clovis Swim Club, which was ranked as a silver medal club in the 2021 USA Swimming Club Rankings.

I’m excited to announce my commitment to WashU!! I choose WashU because of all the kind and welcoming team members and students and the amazing swim program and school. I’m thankful for my friends, family, and coaches for helping me find the perfect school for me. I’m excited to compete for WashU next year! GOOOOOO Bears!!! 🐻 🐻 🐻 🐻 🐻

While Forbes, and California swimmers as a whole, have had limited meet participation this season, he had a stellar meet in December of 2019, swimming lifetime bests in every event he competed in. In the sprints, he went sub-23 for the first time, swimming a 22.4 and going a sub-49 100 free. The mid-distance events were even more of a success, as Forbes cut 3 seconds off his old personal best of 1:46 to go a 1:43.5. His 500 was his best outing at the meet, as he smashed his previous best of 4:44 to dip under 4:40 for the first time, finishing at a 4:37 in finals.

Forbes represented Clovis North High School at the CIF Central Section Championships back in May of 2019. He competed in the 200 and 500 free and earned 11th and 7th place, respectively, finishing a few seconds off his bests in both events.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 22.41

100 Free- 48.39

200 Free- 1:43.59

500 Free- 4:37.66

1000 Free- 9:46.64

1650 Free- 16:12.61

Washington University in St. Louis is a Division 3 school competing in the University Athletic Association. This includes teams such as Emory, NYU, UChicago, and Carnegie Mellon. At the 2020 edition, the men’s team finished 5th behind champions Emory.

This year, the UAA has decided to cancel all winter sports competitions for the rest of the season, which includes swimming and diving for all schools.

Forbes will join a mid-distance group built out of primarily seniors when he enters his freshman year, which will include potential training partners such as Mason Kelber, a conference medalist in the 500 and 1650 free, who aligns well with Forbes’s primary events.

He also projects as an immediate conference scorer, with C-final times in the 500 free and a mile time that would have finished 12th.

Forbes will join the Bears’ Class of 2025 alongside Jonathan Kim and Kai Garren. The former is a fellow recruit out of California, while the latter hails from Florida.

