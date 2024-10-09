Washington State’s Darcy Revitt Named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

Courtesy: WSU Athletics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (October 8, 2024) – Washington State freshman women’s swimmer Darcy Revitt was named the Mountain West Conference Swimmer of the Week and Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.

In the Cougars season-opening meet at the Fresno State Invite last weekend, competing in her first collegiate meet Revitt won a pair of individual races, helped WSU to one relay win, a second-place finish in another relay and recorded a WSU Top-10 time along the way.

The Guildford, England native won the first individual race she competed in, winning the 50 free with a 22.98, the eighth-fastest 50 free time in program history, and later in the day posted an even faster 50 free time of 22.94 in the opening leg of the 200 free relay team who finished second. Revitt’s 22.94 was the seventh-fastest 50 free time in program history.

Revitt also anchored the 400 medley relay team who tied for second, won the 100 free with a 50.37 in Saturday’s session and closed the weekend leading off the winning 400 free relay team.

WSU finished the opening weekend fourth, just behind host Fresno State.

Revitt is the second Cougar to earn a conference weekly accolade in program history after Taylor McCoy was named the Pac-12 Conference Swimmer of the Week in January of 2019.