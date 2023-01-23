Washington County, PA Swim Coach Charged With Sexually Abusing Children, Denied Bail

A former Washington County, Pa., swim instructor has been charged with sexually assaulting at least six children and will remain behind bars until he stands trial.

Leo McIntyre III, 27, was arrested by North Strabane Police on Dec. 14 on multiple sexual assault charges, along with some felonies, with investigators saying he sexually abused at least six young boys, some as young as five years old. He allegedly abused some for years.

McIntyre’s charges include felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Prior to his arrest, McIntyre worked as a swim coach at Goldfish Swim School in McMurray, Pa., for five years. The investigation remains ongoing, but so far none of the charges are connected to his time there.

11 News confirmed that none of the victims who came forward were students at the swim school. Goldfish Swim School also said McIntyre was fired for reasons unrelated to the charges.

All of the reported incidents occurred at his parent’s home in Cannonsburg. One victim, who is now an adult, told investigators that the abuse started around 2008 and that he had been sexually assaulted by McIntyre at least 100 times over a six-year period.

The youngest victim interviewed by police indicated that McIntyre began assaulting them about five years ago, with the most recent assault occurring earlier this year, according to the Observer-Reporter.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, McIntyre’s defense attorney waived all charges and attempted to get McIntyre out of jail, but was denied. Prosecutors argued that he was a danger to the community, and the judge agreed.

“With multiple child victims, this happened over a course of a period of years but no one had come forward. So he is certainly a danger to the community to be released at this point.” said deputy district attorney Cassidy Gerstner.