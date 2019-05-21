Wakeley Named Assistant Coach for Montevallo Swimming

Courtesy: Montevallo Athletics

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – University of Montevallo men’s and women’s swimming coach Aaron Mahaney is pleased to announce the hiring of Hannah Wakeley as the program’s first assistant coach.

“We are very excited of Hannah join our staff,” Mahaney said. “She brings with her the experience of starting a new team as an athlete and comes from a strong swimming family.”

Wakeley has previous experience as the assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach at Alderson Broaddus University during the 2016-17 academic year. At Alderson Broaddus, Wakeley recruited potential athletes, provided skill instruction, coordinated team travel and led weight training and water workouts for male and female college athletes. She also conducted competition preparation and execution including use of HyTek systems and ensured the adherence to NCAA guidelines and conference rules and regulations.

Wakeley has served as the manager of the Liberty University women’s swimming and diving team and the lead group coach for the YMCA swimming team in Lynchburg, Virginia, for the past two years, while also serving as the assistant swim coach for the Boonsboro Country Club Blue Marlins last summer.

During her four years as a women’s swimming student-athlete at Liberty University, Wakeley earned podium finishes in the 200 Butterfly and 1,650 Freestyle at Coastal Championships and graduated with program records in 1,000 and 1,650 Freestyle.

Wakeley also completed over 160 hours of volunteer service within the local community, which included public school educational events for elementary students, YMCA outreach programs and charity fundraisers.

Wakeley owns certifications in USA Swimming Coaching, and is a certified swimming instructor. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Health Promotion: Certified Health Education Specialist in May 2016 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Public Health: Nutrition Concentration at Liberty University.