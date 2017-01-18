Wabash’s Max Von Deylan Named NCAC Athlete Of The Week

Wabash College sophomore Max Von Deylen has been named the North Coast Athletic Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Week for his record-setting efforts in the Little Giants’ home dual meet versus Illinois Wesleyan University.

Von Deylen won the three-meter diving competition while setting new school and facility records in the 11-dive competition. He scored a total of 500.75 points to eclipse the former Wabash record of 497.05 points set in 1993 by Little Giants Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Ron Zimmerman ’93. Von Deylen’s score also topped the previous Class of 1950 Natatorium record of 445.55 set by Nate Moch from DePauw in 2003. Von Deylen also placed second on the one-meter diving board with a season-best score of 432.35 points. He helped Wabash defeat Illinois Wesleyan by a score of 137-89 to close out the home portion of the 2016-2017 season.