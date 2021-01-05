WA Distance Star Cierra McCarty Verbally Commits to Tufts University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cierra McCarty of Tacoma, Washington has verbally committed to make the 3,000 mile trip cross-country to swim at Tufts University in the fall.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Tufts University!! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for their endless support throughout this process! I can’t wait to be a baby Jumbo!! Roll ‘Bos!”

McCarty, a senior at Stadium High School, is a three-time WIAA State Championship qualifier, finaling during both her sophomore and junior seasons. Both times, she managed to snag 2 6th-place finishes across three different events: the 50 freestyle (24.48) and the 500 freestyle (5:14.03) in 2018 and the 200 freestyle (1:55.20) and 500 freestyle (5:06.06) in 2019. McCarty is also expected to compete for Stadium this season, though the WIAA delayed the girl’s swimming and diving season until the spring due to COVID-19.

Outside of school, McCarty also competes for King Aquatic Club, where she specializes in freestyle. In addition, McCarty also holds a good range in the backstroke and IM events.

Her best times in Short Course (SCY) include:

50 freestyle: 24.30

100 freestyle: 53.19

200 freestyle: 1:53.31

500 freestyle: 5:03.72

1000 freestyle: 10:32.78

1650 freestyle: 17:43.58

100 backstroke: 59.99

200 IM: 2:10.56

400 IM: 4:30.91

McCarty’s best time in the 400 IM would have made the A-final at the 2020 NESCAC Women’s Championships. In addition, her best times in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle would have made the B-final. However, her best chances to score come in the 1000 freestyle and 1650 freestyle, where she would have placed 6th and 8th, respectively last season in the timed-final events.

McCarty’s arrival comes at the perfect time for Tufts, as they’ll lose their best distance freestyler, Shook-hee Evans, to graduation this spring. Evans finished in 5th place in the 1000 freestyle and 6th place in the 1650 freestyle at the 2020 NESCAC Championships. McCarty will also overlap for two years with Allison Cremer, who finished 8th in the 1650 freestyle at the 2020 NESCAC meet.

With her commitment, McCarty joins fellow distance swimmer Sora Sohn in Tufts’ class of 2021.

