WA 4A States: King (19.8/43.2 Sprints), Dang (52.7 Breast) Break State Records

WASHINGTON BOYS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 21-22, 2020
- King County Aquatics Center
FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – BOYS
- Skyline 260
- Curtis 197
- Wenatchee 185
- Newport (Bellevue) 183
- Kamiak 181
The Skyline boys repeated as champions at the 2020 Washington 4A State Championships. The Curtis boys repeated their runner-up finish, 12 points over Wenatchee. There were not only several Meet Records broken, but also a a trio of overall State Records.
Glacier Peak’s Matthew King swept the sprints with a pair of State Records. King, an Alabama commit, was just a tenth off his best from Winter Juniors as he broke the 50 free record in 19.81. That broke an 18-year-old record of 20.02 set by Newport’s Ugur Taner in 1992. King also snapped Taner’s 1992 record (43.73) in the 100 free. His 43.24 was just 2 hundredths shy of his best. Relay-wise, he anchored the medley in 19.45 and anchored the 400 free relay in 42.88.
Hazen’s Ethan Dang also set a State Record. In the 100 breast, he set his lifetime best 52.77, taking over a second off the former record of 53.91 set by Jackson’s Jonathan Cook in 2017. Dang, a Stanford commit, was also the 200 free champion as he clipped his best in 1:38.52. He anchored the 200 free relay in 20.14. Though he didn’t swim on the finals relay, he split a 24.39 in the 200 medley relay prelims.
Wenatchee took down the Meet Record in the 200 medley relay. Connor Elwyn (back- 23.35) and Christian Cutter (breast- 25.77) got things started. Andreas Broxson (fly- 23.19) and Ian Walsh (free- 21.14) closed as they set the mark in 1:33.55. That was nearly a second faster than Skyline’s 1:34.47 record set last season. Elwyn later repeated as 100 back champion in a lifetime best 49.53.
Another relay record fell as Kamiak set the Meet Record in the 200 free relay. Maxwell Fang led off with a 21.17. Brian Park (21.47), Slava Gilszmer (21.96), and Vlad Gilszmer (20.93) followed to set the record in 1:25.53. That smashed the 19-year-old record set by Wilson in 1991 at a 1:26.32.
The Gilszmer brothers went 1-2 in the 500 free again this season. Vlad Gilszmer won it in 4:30.91 ahead of brother Slava Gilszmer (4:36.47). Vlad dropped over 2 seconds to set his lifetime best with a 4:30.46 in prelims, while Slava broke 4:40 for the first time at this meet.
Additional Event Winners
- Boys 200 IM: Justin Limberg, Jackson, 1:50.89
- Boys 100 fly: Patrick Keough, Curtis, 48.37
- Boys 400 free relay: Curtis, 3:07.87
