WA 4A States: King (19.8/43.2 Sprints), Dang (52.7 Breast) Break State Records

WASHINGTON BOYS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 21-22, 2020

King County Aquatics Center

Meet Info

State Records

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – BOYS

Skyline 260 Curtis 197 Wenatchee 185 Newport (Bellevue) 183 Kamiak 181

The Skyline boys repeated as champions at the 2020 Washington 4A State Championships. The Curtis boys repeated their runner-up finish, 12 points over Wenatchee. There were not only several Meet Records broken, but also a a trio of overall State Records.

Glacier Peak’s Matthew King swept the sprints with a pair of State Records. King, an Alabama commit, was just a tenth off his best from Winter Juniors as he broke the 50 free record in 19.81. That broke an 18-year-old record of 20.02 set by Newport’s Ugur Taner in 1992. King also snapped Taner’s 1992 record (43.73) in the 100 free. His 43.24 was just 2 hundredths shy of his best. Relay-wise, he anchored the medley in 19.45 and anchored the 400 free relay in 42.88.

Hazen’s Ethan Dang also set a State Record. In the 100 breast, he set his lifetime best 52.77, taking over a second off the former record of 53.91 set by Jackson’s Jonathan Cook in 2017. Dang, a Stanford commit, was also the 200 free champion as he clipped his best in 1:38.52. He anchored the 200 free relay in 20.14. Though he didn’t swim on the finals relay, he split a 24.39 in the 200 medley relay prelims.

Wenatchee took down the Meet Record in the 200 medley relay. Connor Elwyn (back- 23.35) and Christian Cutter (breast- 25.77) got things started. Andreas Broxson (fly- 23.19) and Ian Walsh (free- 21.14) closed as they set the mark in 1:33.55. That was nearly a second faster than Skyline’s 1:34.47 record set last season. Elwyn later repeated as 100 back champion in a lifetime best 49.53.

Another relay record fell as Kamiak set the Meet Record in the 200 free relay. Maxwell Fang led off with a 21.17. Brian Park (21.47), Slava Gilszmer (21.96), and Vlad Gilszmer (20.93) followed to set the record in 1:25.53. That smashed the 19-year-old record set by Wilson in 1991 at a 1:26.32.

The Gilszmer brothers went 1-2 in the 500 free again this season. Vlad Gilszmer won it in 4:30.91 ahead of brother Slava Gilszmer (4:36.47). Vlad dropped over 2 seconds to set his lifetime best with a 4:30.46 in prelims, while Slava broke 4:40 for the first time at this meet.

Additional Event Winners