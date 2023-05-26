Vivian Kinnard, A USA Diving Junior National Qualifier, Commits to Wisconsin

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Vivian Kinnard, a USA Diving Junior National qualifier on Platform and 3-meter, will continue her diving career at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. A senior at Dexter High School in Dexter, M.I., Kinnard will join the Badgers ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

The team instantly made me feel like I was a part of the Badger family. I’m so excited to work with Yahya and represent UW for the next 4. On, Wisconsin!

Aquatic Excellence runs in Kinnard’s family, as her two older siblings are Division II swimmers. Amelia Kinnard is a senior at Colorado Mesa University and Clayton Kinnard is a sophomore at Wayne State.

Outside of the high school season, Kinnard trains and competes with Wolverine Diving.

Throughout her diving career, Kinnard has qualified for Junior Nationals five years in a row. Her highest finish was in 2021 where she placed 4th on platform. She has been awarded NISCA All-American Diving honors her freshman, sophomore, and junior years (All-American honorees for her senior season have not yet been announced).

In November of 2022, she competed at the MHSAA Division 2 (medium-sized schools) State Championships. She placed 3rd in the 1-meter competition, having held that spot throughout prelims, semis, and finals.

At the 2023 Big Ten Championships, Wisconsin had just two female divers—senior Kit Greenberg and sophomore Molly Hampton—both of whom were competing as exhibition athletes. Nevertheless, they both qualified for the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships. Greenberg competed in the 1-meter, finishing 26th with 223.10 points, and the 3-meter, finishing 37th with 252.05 points. Hampton competed in platform diving, finishing 14th with 449.45 points.

Kinnard’s personal best score in the 1-meter (11 dives) is 442.85 points.

