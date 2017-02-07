Virtual Reality Experience – College Swim Meet

Courtesy of Ryan Rosenbaum / Phlex Swim Channel

Witness the sights and sounds of an electric collegiate environment as the University of Florida Gators face the University of Tennessee Volunteers. All 360° of it. The prototype for virtual reality in swimming coverage.

Virtual reality is an innovative technology that has taken hold of the imaginations of many in the past year. We see it in various big company marketing tactics, or even in your living room with capabilities from a Playstation 4. What’s unfortunate, is that the swimming world has yet to adopt this incredible technology. So we did.

Our very first prototype of a 360° Swimming experience. The collegiate dual meet matchup of UF vs Tennessee in the O’Connell center. Experience the races from the stands, above the pool, and even next to the blocks as Caeleb Dressel takes his mark. Let us know if you think this type of content works in the sport with a comment below.

Swimming needs more entertainment. We’re here to provide just that. Phlex is a tech startup created by four swimmers with vastly different perspectives on the sport; An Olympian, swim coach, triathlete, and Open Water Swimmer. We’ve created the Phlex Swim Youtube Channel to bring more entertaining content to the sport of swimming while keeping it informative as well. Each week we will be posting new videos every Tuesday and Friday at 2PM EST. Stay tuned to the channel for weekly stroke technique/drills, gear reviews, diet advice, and overall business talk in the swimming world.

Music by Andrew Applepie

Swimming video is courtesy of Phlex Swim Channel, a SwimSwam partner.