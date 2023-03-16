Gretchen Walsh on 200 Medley Relay Win: “We’ve put in a lot of work”

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Virginia 200 medley relay team of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass set new NCAA, American and U.S. Open records last night in Knoxville, TN. The old marks were set by the same relay squad last month at ACC’s. “This was maybe the first time that we’ve actually been faster in this race at NCAA’s,” said Douglass, “usually ACC’s is best for us.”