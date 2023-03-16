Colorado Time Systems, AquaWorx, Spectrum Aquatics & Water Odyssey Partner with Total Aquatic Programming, LLC.

Courtesy of Colorado Time Systems, a SwimSwam partner.

Colorado Time Systems (CTS), AquaWorx, Spectrum Aquatics, and Water Odyssey, PlayCore aquatic companies, are pleased to join Total Aquatic Programming’s (TAP) “Dream Team” as Platinum Partners. TAP provides resources and workshops like the Build a Pool conference to assist in the design of new aquatic facilities, as well as renovation and expansions with programming options for both the private and public sector.

“The PlayCore aquatic brands are excited about our partnership with TAP,” said Tina Montalbano, Director of Marketing. “Mick and Sue have been mainstays in the aquatics industry for a number of years, and the knowledge that they have to share is unsurpassed.”

The partnership with TAP includes:

Virtual Build a Pool Conferences

Regional Build a Pool Conferences

Build a Pool National Conference

Custom Build a Pool workshops and conferences

“Total Aquatic Programming is pleased that Colorado Time Systems, AquaWorx, Spectrum Aquatics, and Water Odyssey have decided to join the Dream Team for 2023,” said TAP Founders Mick & Sue Nelson.

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS):

Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and, display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore:

PlayCore is a purpose-driven company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of commercial play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at www.playcore.com.

About Total Aquatic Programming LLC (TAP):

TAP believes that aquatic programming should be approached with the 3 Ds in mind: Design the Program – Develop the Program – Deliver the Program. TAP uses the 3 D’s system and has built in quality control and the ability to analyze the efficiency and effectiveness of program updates. TAP’s vision is to have pools built to provide water programs for the safety and health of all communities that are functional and sustainable. Learn more at www.totalaquatic.llc.

