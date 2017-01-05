Virginia Tech Returns To The Pool To Face Georgia Tech & Kentucky

After wrapping up 2016 with a two wins at the H 2 Okie Fall Invitational and their annual training trip in Florida, the Virginia Tech swimming and diving team will welcome Kentucky and ACC foe Georgia Tech for a tri-meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Friday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.

Live stats for both days of competition can be found on Meet Mobile and on HokieSports.com. The women’s three meter will kick off Friday’s action at 2 p.m. and the 200 medley relay will start the competition on Saturday at 9 a.m. The complete meet schedule can be found below.

The H 2 Okies are a combined 16-4 all-time against the Yellow Jackets and 9-0 all-time against the Wildcats in a series that dates back to 2007. Kentucky’s women’s squad is currently ranked No. 18 in the nation while Georgia Tech’s men ranks 25th in the CSCAA rankings.

TOP TIMES FROM THE FIRST HALF

In the first half of the 2016-17 campaign, several H 2 Okies posted times that rank in the top 25 in the nation and in the top five in program history.

Senior Jessica Hespeler swam a personal-best 4:40.51 in the 500 free at the H 2 Okie Fall Invitational that was the second-fastest time in program history and ranks 18th nationally.

Hespeler did more of the same in the mile where she posted a time of 16:09.56, good enough for second in the program record book and 17th in the country this season.

Freshman Jenna Beattie had stellar first half of the season as she posted top five swims in program history in the 500 free, 1000 free and 1650 free.

Junior Norbert Szabo's 1:44.92 in the 200 IM set at the H 2 Okie Fall Invite ranks 20th nationally and third all-time at Tech.

Senior Brandon Fiala, the school record holder in the 100 and 200 breast, swam the 22nd fastest time in the country in the 100 breast with a 53.15.

NAZIEBLO EXCELS AT POLISH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Over the winter break, junior Klaudia Nazieblo turned in an impressive performance at the 2016 SCM Polish National Championships where she took first in five different events.

turned in an impressive performance at the 2016 SCM Polish National Championships where she took first in five different events. The Wroclaw native helped set national records in the 4×100 free, 4×50 medley and 4×100 medley relays and recorded fly splits of 26.51 and 58.59, respectively, in the latter two events.

In the 4×200 free relay, Nazieblo led off with a 2:01.16, helping her unit place first with a time of 8:09.90.

Nazieblo also took second with a 27.48 in the 50 back and placed fifth in the 50 fly with a time of 27.19.

TRI-MEET SCHEDULE

DAY 1

2 P.M.

Three Meter (W)

One Meter (M)

-30 minute break between boards

2:30 P.M.

1650 Free

5 P.M.

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

15 MIN BREAK

400 Free Relay

DAY 2

9 A.M.

200 Medley Relay

10 MIN BREAK

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

10 MIN BREAK

800 Free Relay

12 P.M.

Three Meter (M)

One Meter (W)

Platform Exhibition

3 P.M.

200 Free Relay

10 MIN BREAK

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

10 MIN BREAK

400 Medley Relay

News courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics.