Virginia Tech Returns To The Pool To Face Georgia Tech & Kentucky

After wrapping up 2016 with a two wins at the H2Okie Fall Invitational and their annual training trip in Florida, the Virginia Tech swimming and diving team will welcome Kentucky and ACC foe Georgia Tech for a tri-meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Friday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.
Live stats for both days of competition can be found on Meet Mobile and on HokieSports.com. The women’s three meter will kick off Friday’s action at 2 p.m. and the 200 medley relay will start the competition on Saturday at 9 a.m. The complete meet schedule can be found below.
The H2Okies are a combined 16-4 all-time against the Yellow Jackets and 9-0 all-time against the Wildcats in a series that dates back to 2007. Kentucky’s women’s squad is currently ranked No. 18 in the nation while Georgia Tech’s men ranks 25th in the CSCAA rankings.
TOP TIMES FROM THE FIRST HALF
- In the first half of the 2016-17 campaign, several H2Okies posted times that rank in the top 25 in the nation and in the top five in program history.
- Senior Jessica Hespeler swam a personal-best 4:40.51 in the 500 free at the H2Okie Fall Invitational that was the second-fastest time in program history and ranks 18th nationally.
- Hespeler did more of the same in the mile where she posted a time of 16:09.56, good enough for second in the program record book and 17th in the country this season.
- Freshman Jenna Beattie had stellar first half of the season as she posted top five swims in program history in the 500 free, 1000 free and 1650 free.
- Junior Norbert Szabo’s 1:44.92 in the 200 IM set at the H2Okie Fall Invite ranks 20th nationally and third all-time at Tech.
- Senior Brandon Fiala, the school record holder in the 100 and 200 breast, swam the 22nd fastest time in the country in the 100 breast with a 53.15.
NAZIEBLO EXCELS AT POLISH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Over the winter break, junior Klaudia Nazieblo turned in an impressive performance at the 2016 SCM Polish National Championships where she took first in five different events.
- The Wroclaw native helped set national records in the 4×100 free, 4×50 medley and 4×100 medley relays and recorded fly splits of 26.51 and 58.59, respectively, in the latter two events.
- In the 4×200 free relay, Nazieblo led off with a 2:01.16, helping her unit place first with a time of 8:09.90.
- Nazieblo also took second with a 27.48 in the 50 back and placed fifth in the 50 fly with a time of 27.19.
TRI-MEET SCHEDULE
DAY 1
2 P.M.
Three Meter (W)
One Meter (M)
-30 minute break between boards
2:30 P.M.
1650 Free
5 P.M.
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
15 MIN BREAK
400 Free Relay
DAY 2
9 A.M.
200 Medley Relay
10 MIN BREAK
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
10 MIN BREAK
800 Free Relay
12 P.M.
Three Meter (M)
One Meter (W)
Platform Exhibition
3 P.M.
200 Free Relay
10 MIN BREAK
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
10 MIN BREAK
400 Medley Relay
News courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!