Virginia Tech Announces 2024 Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame announced the addition of eight well-accomplished members as part of its 2024 induction class on Monday.

The 2024 class of inductees include:

Jeff Artis-Gray, a five-time All-American with the men’s track & field program that holds four program records.

Larsen Bowker, a former men’s and women’s tennis coach that hoisted three Atlantic 10 titles.

Duane Brown, a two-time All-ACC football honoree that became Tech football’s seventh first-round NFL Draft selection.

Dave Cianelli, a 20-time ACC Coach of the Year with the Hokies’ track & field program that has guided 20 individual national champions at Virginia Tech.

Brittany Pryor, a six-time All-American for the women’s track & field program with six conference titles.

Heather Savage, a two-time All-American with two ACC crowns in the 100 butterfly.

Logan Shinholser, Virginia Tech’s most decorated diver with four All-America honors.

Tyrod Taylor, a three-time ACC champion, the 2010 ACC Player of the Year and Tech’s all-time winningest starting quarterback.

The eight-member class will be officially inducted Friday, Sept. 20 at The Inn at Virginia Tech, and will be recognized during halftime of the VT/Rutgers football game on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Lane Stadium. Single-game inventory is currently unavailable, but fans can sign up to be notified when/if inventory becomes available again. The best way to ensure your attendance for the game is by purchasing season tickets, starting at $325.