Virginia Gains Another D3 Team, as Lynchburg to Add Swimming

The University of Lynchburg (formerly Lynchburg College) in Lynchburg, VA, will be adding both men’s and women’s swimming for the 2019-2020, the school announced yesterday. Both teams will compete as part of the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Last year, Washington & Lee University, located just an hour way from Lynchburg in Lexington, VA, won both the men’s and women’s championships at the ODAC championships.

Lynchburg’s press release indicated that no coach has yet been hired, but the school will begin a nation-wide search immediately.

While it seems like news of NCAA swimming programs being eliminated have become all too common over the past few years, the state of Virginia has actually been bucking the trend. As we reported last year, Randolph College, Roanoke College, and Virginia Wesleyan University all recently debuted or revived programs, while Bridgewater and Emory and Henry Colleges both added men’s teams.

All of those programs are Division III, so while they may not provide much hope for high school swimmers who have their heart set on a swimming-specific scholarship, it does serve as a reminder there are still plenty of places to swim on the NCAA level in college.

Full press prelease here: