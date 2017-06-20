Video: That’s Not How You Do A Flip Turn…

This week we are joined by former Tennessee collegiate swimmer Lauren Driscoll as she breaks down one of the most famous drills out there; Tennessee Turns. A Tennessee turn is a flip turn drill that you can use to find a better feel for your weaknesses in your turn form. You simply dive underwater at the flags and go into the wall for a normal flip turn. Since you are underwater, any lack in tightening of your turn body position will be felt as drag. You can then hold it and push off normally.

Thanks to Lauren we were able to get a professional breakdown of how to do this turn. Use this sparingly as it is not a drill you would use during more difficult sets practice. This is a drill that can help you touch up your turns and think a bit more clearly about where you are going wrong when it comes to drag.

Subscribe Here! ► https://www.youtube.com/c/ PhlexSwim

Follow us on:

Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/ phlexswim/

Twitter ► https://twitter.com/phlexswim

Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/ phlexswim/

Music by David Cutter

SEE MORE PHLEX SWIM CHANNEL VIDEOS: