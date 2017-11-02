Video: The Secret To Flip Turns

This week we wanted to focus on a problem that we see on pool decks across the globe. Most swimmers use their walls as a means to turn around, but not to the full extent of using them to your advantage. The ‘In-N-Out’ drill helps you do exactly that. A quick and easy drill that replicates the power of top speed and teaches you to utilize momentum on your way into the wall, and absorb it out.

As usual, Let us know what you think of this weeks drill! Recommendations for our next video topic? Let us know in the comments below!

Music by Cabu

