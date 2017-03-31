Video: Penn Freshman Take On Synchronized Swimming

Although they did not win the annual Student-Athlete Talent Show at Penn, a number of the freshmen women’s swimmers put themselves out of their element – into synchronized swimming.

Like most of us know, synchronized swimming is a sport that takes place in a pool, but when the location doesn’t work for you, improvisation is need. A beautiful blue tarp fielded as the ladies “pool” and they “swam” through their synchro routine in front of their fellow student-athletes.

Nicholson

This is horrible

2 months 5 days ago
Mr. Bing Bong

WRONG

2 months 5 days ago
PalmettoSCswimmer

Agreed…

1 minute 7 seconds ago
A. Hsing

I just wasted a minute and a half of my life.

2 months 5 days ago
Swimswam123

Ivy League students, division I athletes, now synchro swimmers. What can’t they do?

2 months 5 days ago
