Video: Penn Freshman Take On Synchronized Swimming

Although they did not win the annual Student-Athlete Talent Show at Penn, a number of the freshmen women’s swimmers put themselves out of their element – into synchronized swimming.

Like most of us know, synchronized swimming is a sport that takes place in a pool, but when the location doesn’t work for you, improvisation is need. A beautiful blue tarp fielded as the ladies “pool” and they “swam” through their synchro routine in front of their fellow student-athletes.